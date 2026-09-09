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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
49 Leser
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Inderes Oyj: Inderes' revenue grew by 12 percent in August 2026

Inderes Oyj, Press release, September 9, 2026 at 9:00 am EEST

Inderes' revenue grew by 12 percent in August 2026

Inderes' revenue grew 12 percent in August 2026 and was 1.4 (1.2) MEUR.

CEO Mikael Rautanen:

"August was the fourth consecutive month of double-digit revenue growth. This was driven in particular by strong growth in recurring revenue in the Software business and recurring revenue growth in the Research business. As we stated in our Half-year Report on August 11, the market conditions are showing modest signs of recovery, and the IPO market has shown small signs of revival."

The revenue figures in the release are presented using the average exchange rate of the reporting season.

Monthly revenue development (MEUR)

Month20262025Change
January1.0 1.1 -3%
February1.8 1.8 3%
March2.6 2.4 7%
April2.6 2.4 7%
May 1.9 1.6 14%
June1.5 1.2 26%
July1.4 1.3 12%
August1.4 1.2 12%

Monthly reporting

Inderes publishes a half-year financial report, a financial statement release, and two business reviews according to a predefined schedule. In addition, Inderes publishes monthly reviews of the development of its revenue.

The monthly reviews report the revenue with comparative data and the management's assessment of the development of the business during the review period. Monthly reviews are published as soon as possible after the completion of the figures. Exceptions are the January and February figures that are reported together, the March figures published as part of the January-March business review, the June figures published as part of the half-year report, the September figures published as part of the January-September business review and the December figures published as part of the Financial Statements Release.

Contact Information:

Mikael Rautanen
CEO, Inderes Oyj
mikael.rautanen@inderes.com
Tel. +358 50 346 0321

Certified advisor:

Sisu Partners Oy
Jori-Pekka Rautalahti
jori-pekka.rautalahti@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 50 382 9323

Jukka Järvelä
jukka.jarvela@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 50 553 8990

Inderes in brief

Inderes democratizes investor information by connecting investors and listed companies. For investors, we are an investing community and a trusted source of financial information and equity research. For listed companies, we are a partner in delivering high-quality investor relations. Over 500 listed companies in Europe utilize our investor communications products and equity research services to provide better investor communications to their shareholders. Our goal is to be the most investor-minded company in finance. Inderes was founded in 2009 by investors, for investors. As a Nasdaq First North-listed company, we understand the day-to-day reality of our customers. Read more: https://group.inderes.fi/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.