Cloetta AB: Cloetta brings iconic Ahlgrens bilar to U.S. retail through Target

Cloetta (STO:?CLA?B), Northern Europe's leading confectionery company, has become a nationwide supplier to Target (NYSE: TGT), the U.S. retailer with more than 2,000 stores across all U.S. states. The launch of Ahlgrens bilar, one of Cloetta's ten Superbrands and the most sold foam candy brand in Sweden, in U.S. retail is part of the Group's ongoing geographical expansion in North America.

Ahlgrens bilar, the iconic Swedish foam candy, will initially be sold exclusively at Target in the U.S. A range of Ahlgrens bilar products, Original, Sour, Fruity Duo and Sour & Fruity, will gradually be available in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com this fall.

"This marks another important step in our North American expansion. Target, one of America's largest retailers with more than 2,000 stores nationwide, is an ideal partner as we continue to deliver on our three-year geographic expansion plan to bring our iconic Swedish candy brands to the North American market", said Niklas Truedsson, Area President Growth and Chief Pick & Mix Officer at Cloetta Group.

"By introducing our Superbrand Ahlgrens bilar in U.S. retail, we invite more consumers to experience the same joy that has made the brand a favorite in Swedish households for more than 70 years. Target is the perfect retail partner to debut this brand in the U.S. and connect with consumers at one of the country's most popular shopping destinations", said Thomas Biesterfeldt, Chief Marketing Officer at Cloetta Group.

To follow how Sweden's most bought car drives into the U.S., follow @ahlgrensbilar_us on Instagram and TikTok.

Cloetta provides updates on the sales development in North America in connection with its interim reports. As the rollout of Ahlgrens bilar at Target begins in the second half of the year, it is not expected to have a material impact on Cloetta's full-year organic growth or financial result for the full-year 2026.

About Ahlgrens bilar: Known for its unmistakable car shape and color palette, foam texture and signature flavor, the product has delighted consumers for generations since being introduced in Sweden in 1953. Today, it stands as one of Sweden's most iconic and widely recognized confectionery brands. The Original and Sour packs feature the brand's signature white, green, and pink car-shaped pieces. While the exact flavor of the Original and Sour cars is still a famously well-kept secret, the iconic taste has remained unchanged and loved for generations.



Investor and business media contact

Laura Lindholm, Director Communications & Investor Relations

+46 705 11 26 22

FMCG and marketing media contact

Thomas Biesterfeldt, CMO

Please reach out with interview requests through Cloetta's press desk, +46 766 96 59 40

Cloetta's press and investor desk

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