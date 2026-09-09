Interact Software: 62% of communicators say meaningful engagement includes employee action, but only 8% connect the data

New Interact and Ragan Communications research identifies an "action-to-decision gap" between the outcomes internal communications teams want to influence and what their data can prove

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Interact and Ragan Communications finds that 62% of communicators say meaningful engagement includes employees taking a desired action, but only 8% connect internal communications data to employee behaviours or actions.

From Engagement to Impact: The New Employee Experience Mandate defines this as the "action-to-decision gap": the gap between the employee outcomes internal communications teams want to influence and the outcomes their current data can prove.

Seventy-nine percent said a clearer connection to business outcomes would make senior leaders more likely to invest in internal communications. Yet only 9% say their organisation has a strong measurement system that helps prove business impact, while just 6% regularly use IC metrics to support budget, staffing or technology investment decisions.

"Open and click rates still have their place, but they can't tell us whether communication actually changed anything," said Simon Dance, CEO of Interact. "The next step is connecting what employees saw with what they understood, trusted and did next. That gives communications teams stronger evidence to bring into decisions about investment, change and the employee experience."

Allison Carter, editorial director, Ragan Communications:

"Communicators know their work matters, but sometimes it takes a little extra work to help leadership see its impacts on retention, morale, change management and more. Levelling up measurement is what will truly help communications move from being order takers into true strategic partners who positively contribute to the bottom line."

The same measurement challenge is emerging around AI: 49% of respondents said their organisation is already using AI but not measuring its impact.

The report says activity and engagement metrics still matter, but stronger measurement connects reach with what happened next.

Download From Engagement to Impact: The New Employee Experience Mandate

About the research

Interact and Ragan Communications surveyed up to 188 communications professionals between June 4 and June 30, 2026. Response bases vary by question.

About Interact

Interact powers the world's best workplaces. Organizations like Levi's, Domino's, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Subway trust Interact's AI-driven, comprehensive employee experience platform to connect, engage, and inform their most important asset: their employees. To learn more, visit www.interactsoftware.com.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has delivered trusted news, training and intelligence to communicators, HR professionals and business leaders for more than 60 years. Its sites reach 600,000-plus communicators monthly, backed by the Communications Leadership Council, Ragan Training and Communications Week. Visit ragan.com.

Media contact

Emma Johnson

press@interactsoftware.com

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