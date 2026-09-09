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WKN: A2P8CE | ISIN: US8618961085 | Ticker-Symbol: I4F
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 21:26
60,48 Euro
+1,72 % +1,02
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STONEX GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STONEX GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,8859,7609:44
58,8859,7609:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 09:10 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

StoneX Group Inc.: Launch of StoneX Trading marks a new era for City Index

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that City Index, one of UK's most established trading brands, is relaunching as StoneX Trading.

The move to bring the self-directed business under the StoneX brand will provide retail traders with invaluable access to insights and market intelligence previously only available to institutional investors. The relaunch will also connect clients with the strength, scale and global expertise of the Fortune 50 financial services company, which has more than 80 offices worldwide.

The new StoneX Trading website is now live with the updated branding and experience introduced across digital channels, mobile applications and client communications.

Clients can continue trading as normal throughout the transition, with no changes to their platforms, accounts or support services. As City Index and StoneX Trading come together, clients will continue to enjoy the trusted trading experience they are already familiar with. The City Index UK brand will retire on 12 September, with all new account openings moving to StoneX Trading.

The move further aligns the retail business with StoneX's broader global financial services franchise, which serves commercial, institutional, payments and self-directed clients.

Giles Watts, Regional Business Director, EMEA - Self Directed, StoneX, said:

"For decades, City Index has earned the trust of traders by delivering reliable platforms, broad market access and high-quality client services. Moving to StoneX Trading marks an exciting new chapter that builds on that legacy while bringing our retail offering under a brand recognised globally for its strength in financial markets."

"For our clients, the transition is deliberately straightforward. They will continue using the same platforms and be serviced by the same support teams they know and trust today. The real change is in the brand behind the experience that reflects the additional scale, expertise and global capabilities of StoneX, which positions us to continue investing in the products, technology and services our clients value most."

Alastair Hine, Global Head of Self Directed, StoneX, added:

"StoneX Trading represents our ambition for the future of self-directed trading. By bringing City Index's trusted legacy together with the strength and global capabilities of StoneX, we are creating a much stronger platform for innovation and continued investment in the products, technology and overall experience offered to our clients."

For further information, please visit the new StoneX Trading website at www.stonex.com/en-gb/individuals

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organisations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com/en-gb/

Media enquiries:

Marion Rannard
marion.rannard@stonex.com

SNEX-G

Member FINRA/SIPC


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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