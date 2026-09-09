Ensurge Micropower Inc.: Ensurge Micropower Relocates to New San Jose Facility to Advance Solid-State Microbattery Development

New building will accelerate pilot-line capabilities and customer engagement while reducing facility overhead from 30% to 10% of monthly operating expenses

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU), a pioneer in solid-state lithium microbatteries, today announced it is relocating its San Jose operations to a new facility at 130 Baytech Drive. The move gives Ensurge a fully equipped, battery-focused environment, purpose-built to accelerate its proprietary lithium solid-state microbattery development and pilot-line operations, as well as a state-of-the-art space to host customers, partners, and stakeholders across med-tech, consumer electronics, IoT, and defense markets.

The move supports Ensurge's transition to an efficient, product-led operating model built around process discipline, quality control, and reproducibility needed to commercialize its solid-state lithium microbatteries. The new 32,000-square-foot facility is designed around the company's core technology development and operational needs, creating an efficient, quality-focused environment for both pilot production and commercialization.

"This relocation is a decisive step in reshaping Ensurge around the needs of a lean, focused, product-led solid-state battery company," said Shauna McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Ensurge Micropower. "The Baytech facility is tailored for optimum development, demonstration, and scalability of our technology. Just as importantly, it gives customers and partners a compelling place to engage directly with our team and see our battery development and pilot-line capabilities first-hand."

Under the transition plan, Ensurge will gain access to the Baytech Drive facility starting October 1, 2026, while retaining a defined process area at its current Junction Avenue site through year-end to maintain continuous operations as equipment and workflows are transferred and qualified.

To learn how Ensurge is unlocking new product generations with solid-state microbattery technology, visit www.ensurge.com.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU) is developing rechargeable solid-state lithium microbatteries for applications in which energy density, safety, power capability, and compact form factor are critical. The Company's technology and product-development activities are focused on enabling next-generation medical devices, hearables, wearables, and connected electronics. Ensurge is headquartered in San Jose, California, with corporate registration in Norway. For more information, visit www.ensurge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing of facility access and transition activities, expected operational and cost benefits of the relocation, and operational continuity during the transition. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Ensurge undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

PJ Jennings

Jennings & Associates Communications, Inc.

760-580-1114 - Mobile

pj@jandacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eb220ee-5540-4492-9906-7e37b17656ed