Battery X Metals Announces Confidential Submission of Amended Draft Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Connection with Proposed U.S. National Securities Exchange Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, effective September 8, 2026, it confidentially submitted an amended draft registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Draft Registration Statement") to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with a proposed initial public offering of securities in the United States and the proposed listing of securities on a U.S. national securities exchange.

The amended Draft Registration Statement reflects updates made by the Company in connection with its proposed initial public offering and ongoing confidential registration process with the SEC. The Company initially confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the SEC on December 12, 2025, and subsequently submitted amended confidential draft registration statements on February 27, 2026, April 1, 2026, April 10, 2026, and May 18, 2026.

The number of securities to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed initial public offering remains subject to the completion of the SEC review process as well as market and other conditions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which recovered approximately 99% of capacity lost due to cell imbalance in a technology demonstration conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), with the NRC validating the initial and final state of charge of the cells. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed initial public offering of securities in the United States; the proposed listing of securities on a U.S. national securities exchange; the completion and timing of the SEC's review of the Draft Registration Statement; the Company's ability to address any comments or requirements of the SEC in connection with the registration process; the timing, size, pricing, terms and completion of the proposed initial public offering; the Company's ability to satisfy applicable listing standards and obtain any necessary regulatory, securities exchange or other approvals; prevailing capital markets and general economic conditions; investor demand and market conditions affecting the proposed offering; the availability of financing and other resources required to advance the Company's business and strategic initiatives; applicable corporate, securities law, regulatory and exchange requirements; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings. There can be no assurance that the SEC review process will be completed within any particular timeframe, that the proposed initial public offering or proposed listing will proceed on the terms currently contemplated or at all, or that the Company will successfully complete the proposed initial public offering or listing on a U.S. national securities exchange. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-announces-confidential-submission-of-amended-draft-registration-1218510