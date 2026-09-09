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WKN: 875436 | ISIN: ZAE000005443 | Ticker-Symbol: PIK
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 08:03
0,955 Euro
+2,14 % +0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9751,02009:45
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 09:24 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Global Brands Magazine: PICK N PAY CLOTHING HONOURED FOR EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER LOYALTY AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2026

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pick n Pay Clothing has been recognised with the 'Excellence in Customer Loyalty - South Africa' title at the Global Brand Awards 2026, organised by Global Brands Magazine.

The Global Brand Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate sustained excellence, innovation and measurable impact within their industries. Pick n Pay Clothing received this recognition for building lasting customer relationships through a retail experience that combines accessible fashion, everyday value and a deep understanding of the communities it serves. What began as a convenient clothing offering within supermarkets has evolved into one of South Africa's leading clothing retailers, driven by the belief that style, quality and affordability should be available to every family.

Commenting on the recognition, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, said: "Customer loyalty cannot be won through promotions alone. It is earned when a brand consistently delivers value, understands its customers and remains relevant throughout their everyday lives. Pick n Pay Clothing has built that relationship by making fashion accessible without compromising on quality or purpose. Its ability to evolve alongside changing customer expectations while remaining true to its values makes this a well-deserved recognition.

"Responding to the award, Hazel Pillay, Managing Executive, Pick n Pay Clothing, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition. For us, customer loyalty is something that must be earned every day. Our customers don't owe us their loyalty; we owe them a reason to return. That means consistently delivering great style, trusted quality and value, while listening to our customers and understanding what matters to South African families. This award is a meaningful recognition of the trust our customers place in Pick n Pay Clothing, and of our teams who work every day to make fashion relevant, accessible and affordable"

ABOUT PICK N PAY CLOTHING

Born from a commitment to making quality fashion accessible to South African families, Pick n Pay Clothing has grown from a supermarket clothing category into one of the country's leading clothing retailers. Today, the brand operates a network of more than 421 stores across multiple retail formats while continuing to expand its digital presence through its online channels and the Pick n Pay asap! platform. Guided by its promise of 'Great value. Good living.', Pick n Pay Clothing combines affordable fashion with a strong commitment to local manufacturing, sustainability, community engagement and customer experience, ensuring that style remains accessible to every generation.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication providing independent insights, analysis, and recognition of brands shaping industries worldwide. Through its editorial platform and annual awards programme, GBM evaluates organisations on performance, innovation, relevance, and long-term impact across global markets.

The publication reaches over 6 million annual readers, generating more than 10-million-page views, and engages a growing international audience across digital and social platforms.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View, Dubai, on 02 October 2026.

For a complete list of winners, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2026, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pick-n-pay-clothing-honoured-for-excellence-in-customer-loyalty-at-the-global-brand-awards-2026-302873433.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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