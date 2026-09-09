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Dow Jones News
09.09.2026 09:33 Uhr
95 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
09-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

09/09/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL184368 due 31/08/2032; fully   derivatives  XS3230181XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL188388 due 08/09/2031; fully   derivatives  XS3346627XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 

             Structured Notes (Reverse) linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 09/ Debt and 
                          09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 debt-like   XS3338951XXX   --  
             each)                              securities 

Issuer Name: KSA Ijarah Sukuk Limited 

             5.257% Trust Certificates due 09/09/2031; fully paid;      Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral  debt-like   XS3498812XXX   --  
             multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted)     securities 

             5.257% Trust Certificates due 09/09/2031; fully paid;      Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral  debt-like   US50116FAXXX   --  
             multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted)      securities 

             5.598% Trust Certificates due 09/09/2036; fully paid;      Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral  debt-like   XS3498813XXX   --  
             multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted)     securities 

             5.598% Trust Certificates due 09/09/2036; fully paid;      Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral  debt-like   US50116FAXXX   --  
             multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted)      securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 

             4.654% Covered Bonds due 12/09/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3492392XXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof)                   securities 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 

             Preference Share Linked Notes due 09/09/2032; fully paid;    Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral   debt-like   XS3441772XXX   --  
             multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)              securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 

             Floating Rate Notes due 13/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like   XS3499933XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)   securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 

             3.540% Senior Notes due 31/08/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of HKD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like   XS3498808XXX   --  
             HKD1,000,000 in excess thereof)                 securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 442621 
EQS News ID:  2396032 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2396032&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.