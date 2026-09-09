Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 09-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 09/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL184368 due 31/08/2032; fully derivatives XS3230181XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL188388 due 08/09/2031; fully derivatives XS3346627XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Structured Notes (Reverse) linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 09/ Debt and 09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 debt-like XS3338951XXX -- each) securities Issuer Name: KSA Ijarah Sukuk Limited 5.257% Trust Certificates due 09/09/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like XS3498812XXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) securities 5.257% Trust Certificates due 09/09/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like US50116FAXXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities 5.598% Trust Certificates due 09/09/2036; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like XS3498813XXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) securities 5.598% Trust Certificates due 09/09/2036; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like US50116FAXXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 4.654% Covered Bonds due 12/09/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3492392XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 09/09/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3441772XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 13/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3499933XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 3.540% Senior Notes due 31/08/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of HKD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3498808XXX -- HKD1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 442621 EQS News ID: 2396032 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)