DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.764 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68764303 CODE: PRIC ISIN: LU1931975XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 442643 EQS News ID: 2396258 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)