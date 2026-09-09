Pile uplift resistance can be a significant geotechnical and design constraint for utility-scale solar PV, particularly for driven steel piles supporting fixed-tilt or tracker systems. PV structures have a large exposed area but relatively little dead weight, meaning wind acting on the modules can generate substantial uplift and overturning forces. These loads must be transferred through the mounting structure to relatively small pile foundations. In weak, loose, saturated, disturbed, or highly variable soils, piles may not develop sufficient shaft resistance to meet uplift capacity requirements. ...

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