Bell Integration partners with HaloITSM to simplify and automate enterprise IT service delivery

The agreement will see Bell Integration offer Halo's platform to its worldwide client base

PORTSMOUTH, England, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Integration, a global systems integrator and managed services provider, has partnered with HaloITSM, a leading provider of IT service management software, to help organisations simplify IT service management and move from manual, reactive support towards more intelligent and automated service delivery.

Ben Parry - Consulting Services Head of Service Architecture, Bell Integration: "Our partnership with HaloITSM is founded on a shared vision: delivering demonstrable outcomes for customers through simplicity, innovation, and value. This partnership brings together Bell's deep service management expertise and Halo's rapidly evolving platform, enabling organisations to maximise the return on their service management investment while reducing cost and complexity.

"If you're looking to transform and optimise your ITSM platform, reduce licensing costs, or accelerate service transformation, we'd love to show you what's possible with Bell and HaloITSM."

The agreement will see Bell Integration offer Halo's platform to its worldwide client base, broadening access to modern service management capabilities across industries and geographies.

Dan Mostafavi - Head of Channel Partnerships at Halo: "Bell Integration brings a lot of experience and strong customer relationships, and we're looking forward to working closely with their team. Together, we'll help customers get more from Halo and support them as their service needs grow and evolve."

For over 30 years, Bell's market-leading technology consultation and managed services have enabled organisations to:

transform their IT capabilities

and elevate their business productivity and cost efficiency.

This brings together technologies from major vendors, implements them and continues managing the resulting environment. This end-to-end capability is an important differentiator.

About Bell Integration

Head-quartered in the UK, Bell Integration is privately owned and employs over 1000 people across the globe. Bell is trusted by global finance, telco, and public sector organisations to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always ...

available

scalable

sustainable

and resilient.

About Halo

?Halo is a privately owned, founder-led SaaS company focused on enterprise service management. The company works with organisations looking to improve service delivery through a modern platform and a partnership-led approach.

Media Contact

?Finola Sloyan MCIPR | pr@bell-integration.com

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