DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEML) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.3957 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2024967 CODE: LEML ISIN: FR0010435XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LEI Code: 969500N5DB0ZB7WXWM76 Sequence No.: 442721 EQS News ID: 2396426 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)