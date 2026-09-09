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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 09:46 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kaxfree Coffee Machine Technology Co., Ltd: KAXFREE Showcases Smart Home Coffee Innovations at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At IFA 2026, KAXFREE showcased a smart home coffee portfolio shaped by KALERM Group's 16 years of commercial coffee-machine experience. At Hall 8.1, Booth 224, demonstrations and tastings highlighted its adaptation for home use.

KAXFREE IFA

The commercially available SF1 Max was a central highlight, demonstrating how KAXFREE uses smart technology to make personalized coffee easier to prepare and repeat as part of everyday household routines. Its 6.86-inch touchscreen provides access to 28 beverages, while Smart Mode streamlines preparation and Master Mode gives users greater freedom to personalize recipes and key brewing parameters.

A key differentiator is KAXFREE's patented Hot & Cold 2-in-1 Milk Tank, which supports both hot and cold milk frothing in one integrated system. This allows households to prepare hot milk-based coffees and cold milk drinks without changing containers, making the machine easier to share across different preferences and occasions. Through the app, users can manage recipes, remotely control the machine and schedule drinks in advance, making it easier to fit coffee preparation into their daily routines.

KAXFREE IFA

Visitors tasted coffee during live demonstrations. While taste is subjective, many attendees responded positively, reflecting KAXFREE's focus on smart functionality and coffee quality.

The Red Dot Award-winning SP1 Max was presented as an upcoming semi-automatic machine for coffee enthusiasts. Its 7-inch touchscreen provides a clear interface, with pressure and flow-rate displays helping users better judge the extraction process. A dual-scale design reduces repetitive weighing, while segmented parameter presets and real-time pressure adjustment give users greater control over flavor extraction.

The upcoming SE1 Elite features 6°C CryoExtract Technology, delivering cold brew directly at 6°C in under five minutes while reducing the need for ice. KAXFREE also presented the SF2, which received an IFA Honoree distinction and is expected to launch in late 2027.

KAXFREE IFA

"IFA 2026 gave us the opportunity to show how smart technology can make home coffee more flexible and approachable, while keeping the quality of the final cup at the center," said Lewis, CEO of KAXFREE. "The conversations and reactions at the show will continue to inform how we develop coffee experiences for global households."

About KAXFREE

KAXFREE is a smart coffee-machine brand developed by KALERM, backed by 16 years of commercial coffee-machine expertise, 311 patents and more than 1 million units sold across over 100 countries.

Media Contact

Jenny Gu, Global Marketing Manager
jenny.gu@kalerm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89838a78-8b2f-4ad3-85ec-1c31df2aa291

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8776a732-fb33-495d-a814-d7e91747b400

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15c42a13-944a-41c1-8605-4484f04ca070


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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