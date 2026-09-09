1NCE Insights now offers access to benchmarks from 30,000+ global deployments across 17 industries, enabling customers to compare their solutions to real-world peers.

Launch of 1NCE AI, a unified API gateway providing access to leading AI models with centralized vendor management.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified infrastructure, reflecting 1NCE's commitment to data security.

1NCE announced a new upgrade of 1NCE Insights and the launch of 1NCE AI. Both expand 1NCE's foundational platform services, giving customers greater intelligence and control over connected device data.

The new 1NCE Insights upgrade gives customers access to aggregated benchmark data from 30,000+ deployments. They can compare network usage patterns, battery performance, hardware choices and traffic optimization against real-world peers, enabling faster product development.

1NCE AI provides access to leading AI models through a unified API gateway, eliminating vendor fragmentation. The service is Germany-hosted and fully GDPR-compliant, with 1NCE's Token service enabling customers to manage and optimize AI token costs across all models.

Data security is foundational. Customer-collected data belongs to the customer. 1NCE Insights uses only anonymized, aggregated network data. 1NCE's infrastructure is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified by TÜV Rheinland, valid through 2029.

"Our platform gives customers what they need to succeed in building their connected products. That means reliable connectivity, secure data collection, and now with Insights and AI the intelligence to make better decisions," said Ivo Rook, Co-CEO at 1NCE.

1NCE Insights:start.1nce.insights| 1NCE AI: start.1nce.ai

About 1NCE

1NCE delivers the fundamental software and connectivity platform for customers to create and manage the world's best intelligent products. More than 30,000 customers trust 1NCE with over 40 million connected products worldwide. www.1NCE.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909509800/en/

Contacts:

press@1nce.com

