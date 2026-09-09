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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EZVIZ ushers in an era of smart convenience with its scenario-based smart entry portfolio, spanning innovative video doorbells, video doorphones, and gate openers

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As innovation showcases at IFA grow increasingly fierce, EZVIZ elevates the conversation with AI-powered technology and extensive product lineups designed for European families at Hall 1.2. Prioritizing users' needs, the company draws attention back on intuitive engagement and easy adoption, exemplified by its award-winning smart entry solutions for smart home convenience.

Extending its visual expertise and design philosophy across its wide collection of home access products, EZVIZ has refreshed the market with AI-powered video doorbells, video doorphones, and gate openers that address niche demands in entrance interaction. Further refining real-life scenarios, EZVIZ taps into users' deeply rooted needs and has created probably the most versatile smart entry lineup in the industry, tailored to European lifestyles regardless of family size or accommodation type. With international recognition for its flagship models and brand impact, EZVIZ has once again won the Digital Trends Publisher Awards for its smart entry family at IFA.

"We want our home technology offerings to go beyond smart cameras and extend to entry and daily convenience," said Jasmine Zhu, Product Manager of EZVIZ Europe. "With EZVIZ smart entry devices, we want European users to easily find the perfect match and enjoy true convenience from the very first moment they enter their homes."

The EP8 Ultra video doorbell continues to shine following the popularity of its launch just before IFA, thanks to its built-in AI screen. It's a powerful combination of advanced AI and pioneering design that targets specific entrances like apartment hallways, according to Zhu. Upgraded from dual-lens video doorbells that can see visitors and packages - still a rare innovation among current options - the EP8 Ultra features an interactive screen with AI characters for emotional connection, and on-device AI recognition of familiar faces for energy-saving understanding, making the entrance more connected and cared for than ever.

Beyond single-touchpoint options, EZVIZ also presents systematic solutions - video doorphones and gate openers - and excites audiences by spoiling upcoming models. Building on the success of the HP7 and HP7 Pro video doorphones, the HP7 Battery makes wireless connection a reality, freeing users from wiring and manual maintenance by powering itself with a battery and solar charging. It wipes out remaining concerns about embracing seamless unlocking and remote access management that might arise from complicated installation.

What's more, EZVIZ completes its systematic solutions for houses with driveways with the new HG1 250 Pro for arm-swing gates and the new HG3 300 Pro for cylinder-swing gates. Together with the HG2 600 Pro sliding gate openers, this lineup covers virtually all gate types with different weights and opening methods found in Europe, lowering the barriers to DIY-friendly smart access for more households.

Beyond smart entry, EZVIZ delivers an immersive experience of a futuristic smart home across its five product areas on site. For more information, visit EZVIZ's online booth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-ushers-in-an-era-of-smart-convenience-with-its-scenario-based-smart-entry-portfolio-spanning-innovative-video-doorbells-video-doorphones-and-gate-openers-302872337.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.