Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.: Hoymiles HiOne All-in-One Home Battery Wins Four International Design Awards

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy storage systems are becoming a "must-have" for homes, but many still carry a distinctly industrial look. Hoymiles is taking a different approach with HiOne All-in-One BESS, designed to combine advanced energy technology with a clean, refined form.

In 2026, HiOne has received four international design honors: the Red Dot Award: Design Concept, IDEA Finalist Award, French Design Award Gold, and London Design Awards Platinum Winner. These recognitions highlight HiOne's distinctive approach to combining aesthetics, functionality and user experience.

Less is More. Designed to Blend into the Home

Homeowners and installers across Europe consistently cite two barriers: bulky hardware that is hard to place in a garage or utility room, and installation that takes too long. "European homes do not want another grey box in the garage. They want storage that is safe, quiet in the space, and simple for the installer to put in," said Dr. Yang Bo, CEO of Hoymiles.

That is why HiOne is engineered into a compact, furniture-grade cabinet that integrates inverter, battery PCS, battery modules and energy management in a single 255 mm-thick system.

  • Less space: HiOne saves more than 20% of floor space and 50% of wall space compared with conventional split systems.
  • Less clutter: HiOne's clean geometric form, refined edges and concealed wiring create a simple, cohesive appearance.
  • Less installation and disruption: Tool-free connections, modular stacking and one-click commissioning enable installation in as little as 15 minutes, reducing installation time and homeowner disruption.
  • More flexibility: The compact form allows it to fit naturally into garage, utility room and other indoor residential locations where a conventional industrial cabinet is hard to accept.
  • More capacity: The modular architecture supports 8-64 kWh of energy storage for growing energy needs.
  • More functions: HiOne integrates PV inverter, battery PCS, battery modules and EMS in one system.

One Design Philosophy, One Practical Answer

HiOne's four international honors recognize its design innovation from different perspectives. Together, they reinforce Hoymiles' belief that design should not simply make technology look better, but should make technology work better for the people who install and use it.

By bringing technology, functionality and aesthetics into one cohesive system, HiOne makes clean energy a more natural part of everyday life.

Explore HiOne

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-hione-all-in-one-home-battery-wins-four-international-design-awards-302871156.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.