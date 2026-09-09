Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.: Hoymiles HiOne All-in-One Home Battery Wins Four International Design Awards

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy storage systems are becoming a "must-have" for homes, but many still carry a distinctly industrial look. Hoymiles is taking a different approach with HiOne All-in-One BESS, designed to combine advanced energy technology with a clean, refined form.

In 2026, HiOne has received four international design honors: the Red Dot Award: Design Concept, IDEA Finalist Award, French Design Award Gold, and London Design Awards Platinum Winner. These recognitions highlight HiOne's distinctive approach to combining aesthetics, functionality and user experience.

Less is More. Designed to Blend into the Home

Homeowners and installers across Europe consistently cite two barriers: bulky hardware that is hard to place in a garage or utility room, and installation that takes too long. "European homes do not want another grey box in the garage. They want storage that is safe, quiet in the space, and simple for the installer to put in," said Dr. Yang Bo, CEO of Hoymiles.

That is why HiOne is engineered into a compact, furniture-grade cabinet that integrates inverter, battery PCS, battery modules and energy management in a single 255 mm-thick system.

Less space: HiOne saves more than 20% of floor space and 50% of wall space compared with conventional split systems.

HiOne saves more than 20% of floor space and 50% of wall space compared with conventional split systems. Less clutter: HiOne's clean geometric form, refined edges and concealed wiring create a simple, cohesive appearance.

HiOne's clean geometric form, refined edges and concealed wiring create a simple, cohesive appearance. Less installation and disruption: Tool-free connections, modular stacking and one-click commissioning enable installation in as little as 15 minutes , reducing installation time and homeowner disruption.

Tool-free connections, modular stacking and one-click commissioning enable , reducing installation time and homeowner disruption. More flexibility: The compact form allows it to fit naturally into garage, utility room and other indoor residential locations where a conventional industrial cabinet is hard to accept.

The compact form allows it to fit naturally into garage, utility room and other indoor residential locations where a conventional industrial cabinet is hard to accept. More capacity: The modular architecture supports 8-64 kWh of energy storage for growing energy needs.

The modular architecture supports 8-64 kWh of energy storage for growing energy needs. More functions: HiOne integrates PV inverter, battery PCS, battery modules and EMS in one system.

One Design Philosophy, One Practical Answer

HiOne's four international honors recognize its design innovation from different perspectives. Together, they reinforce Hoymiles' belief that design should not simply make technology look better, but should make technology work better for the people who install and use it.

By bringing technology, functionality and aesthetics into one cohesive system, HiOne makes clean energy a more natural part of everyday life.

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