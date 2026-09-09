Smartling Inc: Smartling Deepens Investment in Europe, Names Anna Schlegel GM, EMEA

Appointment of 30-year globalization leader marks the next phase of Smartling's European growth, with increased regional investment and senior leadership closer to customers as enterprise adoption of AI-powered translation accelerates.

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartling, the AI translation company, today named Anna Schlegel General Manager, EMEA, strengthening its regional leadership as the company continues to invest in growth across Europe. Schlegel will lead Smartling's EMEA go-to-market strategy, working closely with the company's established teams across the region to deepen customer relationships, accelerate growth, and help European enterprises scale their global businesses through modern, enterprise-grade localization.

Schlegel brings more than 30 years of experience in international growth and product strategy, most recently as General Manager of Global at Procore Technologies, with earlier senior leadership roles at Cisco, VMware, and NetApp. She has also served in the Parliament of Catalonia, Spain, as Vice President of the Legislative Committee for EU Affairs and External Action. She is the author of Truly Global and co-founder and president of Women in Localization.

"Europe is already an important market for Smartling, and we're continuing to invest in the people, presence, and capabilities that bring us closer to our customers," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "Anna understands both what it takes for global enterprises to grow across markets and the unique expectations European companies have as they adopt AI. Her leadership will help us deepen those relationships, accelerate our growth, and deliver even more value to customers across the region."

Schlegel will also help customers across Europe navigate rapidly evolving expectations around AI, data privacy, governance, and global content, while strengthening Smartling's regional partnerships.

"Europe is at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI. Some organizations are already deploying AI at scale, while others are determining where it can create the greatest business value. What unites them is the need to adopt AI responsibly, with the quality, governance, transparency, and trust European enterprises and their customers expect, and in alignment with the EU AI Act," said Schlegel. "Smartling already has strong customers, teams, and momentum across Europe. I'm excited to build on that foundation, get even closer to our customers in-market, and help organizations turn AI-powered localization into a trusted driver of global growth."

This fall, Schlegel will join customers and industry leaders across Europe as part of Smartling's seven-stop Global Ready Europe roadshow, from September 29 through October 9. The events will bring together senior localization, product, and marketing leaders to discuss AI translation strategy, executive buy-in, and the future of global content.

For more details, visit Smartling's Global Ready Europe event series.

About Smartling

Smartling is transforming how global enterprises create, manage, and scale multilingual content in the AI era. Its LanguageAI platform combines AI translation, workflow automation, and quality assurance infrastructure to help organizations automate multilingual content operations at enterprise scale. Trusted by leading global brands, Smartling enables companies to move faster globally while maintaining the quality, trust, and oversight required for enterprise AI translation.

For more information, visit Smartling.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartling-deepens-investment-in-europe-names-anna-schlegel-gm-emea-302872625.html