EcoFlow Europe s.r.o.: EcoFlow Sweeps IFA 2026 with Awards Across Its Full Energy Range

STREAM, PowerRock 4000 and RIVER Gen4 recognised by leading European and international technology publications.

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, is celebrating nine industry accolades at IFA 2026 in Berlin, with its latest energy solutions recognised by leading European consumer technology publications across portable power solutions and residential smart energy storage.

The recognition spans three of EcoFlow's latest innovations, STREAM receiving six awards and accolades, PowerRock 4000 receiving two, and RIVER Gen4 receiving one.

The accolades awarded to EcoFlow are as follows:

STREAM - Six awards

TechRadar: Best in Show, IFA 2026

Best in Show, IFA 2026 T3: Best in Show, IFA 2026

Best in Show, IFA 2026 The Ambient: Best in Show, IFA 2026

Best in Show, IFA 2026 ComputerBILD: Messe-Highlight 2026

Messe-Highlight 2026 home&smart: Innovation Award 2026

Innovation Award 2026 CHIP.de: IFA Highlights Award for STREAM AC 5000

PowerRock 4000 - Two awards

Trusted Reviews: Best in Show, IFA 2026

Best in Show, IFA 2026 Reviewed Award - IFA Awards

RIVER Gen4 - One award

Mashable: Best New Tech Product at IFA 2026

"Taking home nine accolades from leading technology publications at IFA is a fantastic acknowledgement of the work our teams are doing to rethink what modern energy solutions can deliver," said Nick Chen, Chief Strategy Officer at EcoFlow. "From professional-grade portable power to flexible home energy storage and intelligent technology, we are focused on making energy simpler, smarter and more resilient. These awards demonstrate the growing appetite for solutions that give people greater control over how they generate, store and use energy."

Together, and alongside OCEAN 2, the accolades and products on display at IFA 2026 reflect EcoFlow's broader vision for a more connected energy ecosystem, spanning portable power and professional applications through to intelligent residential energy management.

STREAM: Flexible energy storage for the modern home

EcoFlow STREAM is part of EcoFlow's residential energy storage ecosystem, designed to give households greater flexibility over how they generate, store and use electricity. The STREAM platform combines battery storage with intelligent energy management, helping homeowners make better use of renewable energy while maintaining greater control over their household power.

STREAM AC 5000 retrofits storage to solar that is already on the roof and is built to absorb the higher feed-in power those systems produce, with installation carried out by a qualified electrical contractor. From October, the series gains Local Mode, which keeps a STREAM system running and app-controllable with no internet connection and nothing to configure.

PowerRock 4000: Professional-grade portable power

Launched at IFA 2026 and receiving two awards, EcoFlow PowerRock 4000 is an industrial portable power station designed for demanding professional applications, including construction, events, film production and emergency response. It delivers 4 kW of continuous power and up to 7.2 kW of peak power for 100 seconds, while built-in RCD protection is designed to support demanding, compliance-critical worksites. The unit also features IP65-rated with 1 m drop resistance, making it suited to challenging working environments.

RIVER Gen4: new technology recognised at IFA 2026

Also launched at IFA 2026 and receiving one award, EcoFlow's RIVER Gen4 is a next-generation portable power station designed to deliver reliable power in a compact, lightweight format. Available in two models, RIVER 260 Gen4 offers 256 Wh capacity and 300 W output, while RIVER 520 Gen4 delivers 512 Wh and 500 W output. Both support X-Boost, fast charging and under-10 ms UPS switching, making them suited to outdoor adventures and emergency backup.

Beyond the awards, EcoFlow also took part in the Smart Living Forum on the IFA Dream Stage in Hall 25. On 7 September, Arne Herkelmann, Senior Product Manager Europe at EcoFlow, joined the panel "Electrification & the Smart Home of the Future" alongside experts from Copper and Philips, discussing how innovation is shaping the electrified home - from smart power management and wireless energy through to connected home energy solutions.

ABOUT ECOFLOW

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner, and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine, Tokyo and Birmingham, and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 6 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy.

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