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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 10:10 Uhr
175 Leser
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At IFA 2026, TORRAS puts phone cases to work beyond drop protection

Hands-on trials of the Q3 Air Pro highlighted TORRAS's push to expand phone cases beyond protection into viewing, navigation and filming

BERLIN, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visitors at TORRAS' stand at IFA 2026 rotated built-in phone stands to frame shots, mounted devices on compatible metal surfaces to check routes and record video, and shared photos and videos under the booth's "Free Your Hands to Create" theme. TORRAS estimated that around 1,500 people visited the stand during the five-day event.

Torras On IFA

Visitors adjusted viewing angles and tested filming setups for travel and outdoor use, making the case part of how the phone was positioned rather than simply what covered it. The event marked the Q3 Air Pro's first major international exhibition showcase. Media interest included Tom's Guide, Inside Digital, CHIP and NotebookCheck.

Phones now serve as cameras, navigation tools and screens, often while people are travelling, exercising or commuting. In response, case makers are adding hands-free viewing, magnetic mounting and flexible positioning. The design task now extends beyond surviving a fall to how a phone is held, placed and viewed.

Torras Q3 Air Pro

TORRAS demonstrated this approach with the Q3 Air Pro. The company said its sealed Air Duet system uses two layers to absorb and disperse impact. Its 360-degree hidden stand incorporates an 18N magnetic hold for placement on compatible metal surfaces. Under the Ostand Shot concept, visitors explored hands-free viewing, navigation and filming, taking calls and setting up shots without a separate stand.

The case's matte finish and textured sides were presented for steadier handling during active or outdoor use. TORRAS also showed the single-layer Q3 Air as a lighter option and the entry-level Q3 Rugged for routine daily use.

Torras On IFA

For case makers, the challenge is to add utility without weakening protection or adding bulk. At IFA, visitors tested that balance through navigation, filming, and hands-free viewing. Drop protection remains the baseline; The next question is whether a case makes the phone easier to use while freeing your hands.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative consumer electronics brand dedicated to creating high-quality products and tech-driven lifestyle experiences. Its product portfolio spans mobile accessories, charging solutions, and smart lifestyle products designed to bring greater freedom and creativity to everyday life.

Media Contact

Claudia Peng, TORRAS Europe Regional Marketing Manager

marketing@torras-eu.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e50974d-3762-46f4-84be-af804f892dad
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c52b79a4-2153-4e61-86f7-433acc90200c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/219143ab-db8f-42c0-b68f-0efed499a572


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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