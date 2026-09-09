Gordon Brothers Announces Strategic Partnership with IMG Licensing to Reimagine LK Bennett Globally

Global licensing program will expand the iconic British brand into new lifestyle categories worldwide

London, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, today announced a strategic partnership with IMG Licensing to reimagine and expand LK Bennett, the iconic British fashion brand, through a global licensing program.

IMG Licensing will serve as the global licensing agency for LK Bennett, supporting the brand's extension into new categories and markets. The partnership marks the next chapter in LK Bennett's evolution, transforming the beloved heritage fashion label into a broader lifestyle brand while preserving its distinctive British identity.

"LK Bennett is a brand with a rich history, strong consumer recognition and tremendous growth potential," said Carolyn D'Angelo, Senior Managing Director and Head of Brand Operations at Gordon Brothers. "Our partnership with IMG Licensing represents an exciting opportunity to reimagine LK Bennett for today's consumer and introduce the brand to new audiences around the world. By combining IMG's global reach and licensing expertise with Gordon Brothers' proven approach to brand revitalization, we are creating a platform for long-term growth across multiple lifestyle categories."

Gordon Brothers acquired the global LK Bennett brand and related intellectual property assets in January and has since been developing a long-term strategy to unlock new opportunities for the brand. Through IMG Licensing's global expertise and extensive network of partners, the companies will pursue opportunities across fashion, home, accessories, beauty and other lifestyle categories.

"LK Bennett is a brand with a rich heritage and distinctive identity that has resonated with fashion-conscious consumers for decades. We see significant opportunities to build on that strong foundation by combining the brand's enduring equity with IMG's expertise in fashion licensing and global brand development," said Tim Smith, Senior Vice President at IMG Licensing. "Together with the Gordon Brothers team, we look forward to evolving the brand for a new generation of consumers, while remaining true to its DNA, and unlocking growth through thoughtful expansion into complementary categories and key international markets."

The partnership reflects Gordon Brothers' proven strategy of investing in iconic brands and collaborating with leading operators and licensing partners to strengthen their global reach. As with the firm's successful revitalization of Laura Ashley, the vision for LK Bennett is to thoughtfully expand the brand into new categories while preserving its heritage, quality and consumer appeal.

The companies plan to introduce licensing opportunities immediately, with the broader expansion expected to roll out across multiple categories and territories in the coming years. Initial product launches are anticipated beginning in 2027.

For more information on licensing opportunities with LK Bennett, visit https://imglicensing.com/brands/lk-bennet/.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

About IMG Licensing

IMG Licensing is the global leader in brand licensing, managing licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. With over 25 offices worldwide, IMG Licensing provides a unique one-stop-solution for innovative brand growth across a diverse portfolio of clients from business, entertainment, fashion, food, gaming and sports. IMG Licensing is part of WME Group, a global network of businesses that represent the world's leading talent, intellectual property, and brands. For more information, visit imglicensing.com.

Narrative Strategies GordonBrothers@narrativestrategies.com