Acrow Bridge Solution to Provide a Temporary Route During Major Motorway Construction in County Cork, Ireland

Modular steel structure will mitigate traffic impacts during the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy Road Project

LYDNEY, England and GLOUCESTERSHIRE, England, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge design and engineering firm, is pleased to announce one of its modular steel bridges has been installed to provide a temporary detour route during the nationally significant M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy Road Project. Funded by the Department of Transport through Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the project will replace part of the existing N28 with a high-quality motorway connection to Ringaskiddy, improving road safety, reducing congestion, and providing a faster, more reliable route for commuters and commercial traffic. The upgraded corridor will also strengthen access to one of Ireland's key deep-water ports, supporting Cork's growing role in European trade and logistics while improving conditions for pedestrians and cyclists.

The temporary detour bridge has been installed on Maryborough Hill Road to maintain traffic while an existing bridge is replaced, which was required to accommodate the widening of the N28, which passes beneath it. An important local arterial route connecting major residential areas with the N28, the N40 South Ring Road and Cork city centre, Maryborough Hill Road carries significant daily traffic. A temporary modular bridge was selected from several alternatives because it will minimize disruption for travelers and maintain access for the local community while enabling construction of the permanent bridge to proceed safely and efficiently.

Acrow's two-lane bridge was provided as a rental to project contractor BAM UK & Ireland. Bridge components arrived at the site in early June 2026. Because the bridge was to be positioned over an existing dual carriageway, site access was restricted, so the bridge was constructed offline and driven to the lifting position on a Self-Propelled Modular Transporter (SPMT) during a road closure, then lifted into position using the largest mobile crane available in Ireland. The bridge is 42.51 metres (139') long and 7.32 metres (24') wide and has two cantilevered pedestrian walkways. It has an epoxy-polyurethane-based anti-skid deck surface and was designed to Eurocode LM1/LM4 loading.

"The M28 project represents a major investment in Ireland's transportation infrastructure, and we are proud to have been selected to support its successful delivery," said Laura Jones, Senior Manager, Business Development UK & Ireland at Acrow. "Maintaining safe, reliable traffic flow on such an important corridor throughout construction is essential for local communities, and we are pleased to have provided a solution that helps minimize disruption while this vital improvement project moves forward."

"With the recent opening of our new facility in Birr, County Offaly, Acrow Bridge Ireland is well positioned to provide rapid delivery and support for temporary bridging projects throughout the country," added Michael Treacy, CEO Acrow Bridge Ireland. "Combined with the versatility of our modular steel bridge solutions, our local presence enables project owners and contractors to maintain traffic, minimize disruption and keep critical infrastructure projects moving efficiently. We are proud to support a project that will deliver lasting transportation benefits for the people and businesses of Ireland."

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 75 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Mobile: (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5193ca1d-5767-40bc-b2b0-7d3f4635951d