Descope Named as a Supplier on Government Commercial Agency's G-Cloud 15 Framework

UK public sector organizations can now procure Descope's customer and agentic identity platform directly through the framework without running a full tender

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , a flexible customer and agentic identity platform, today announced that its UK entity has been named as a supplier on Government Commercial Agency's (GCA) RM1557.15 G-Cloud 15 framework under Lot 2b: Software as a Service (SaaS). You can view Descope's listing on the Digital Marketplace here .

GCA is the UK's central commercial and procurement organisation, connecting public and private sectors to achieve the best outcomes for the UK and its citizens. GCA uses its commercial expertise to create a simpler procurement experience that redirects valuable resources into essential public services - creating value for the nation.

Being named as a G-Cloud supplier means eligible public sector buyers-central government departments and their arm's length bodies, local authorities, NHS trusts, police and other blue light services, and education institutions-can procure Descope through pre-agreed commercial terms rather than running a full procurement from scratch.

The UK Department for Work and Pensions is among the organizations already using Descope for developer-friendly customer identity that have taken advantage of the flexibility and speed afforded by G-Cloud procurement.

Public sector identity requirements in the UK have changed on two fronts. Citizen-facing services are expected to offer the same frictionless and personalized login experience people get from consumer apps, including passkeys and multi-factor authentication that does not depend on perishable factors like SMS. At the same time, departments piloting AI agents and MCP servers are finding that traditional identity models were not built to handle the ephemeral, delegated access these systems require. A recent Descope survey of 400+ identity decision-makers found that while 88% were using or planning to use AI agents, only 37% had progressed past pilots. Most identity systems in production today were built for human users and static service accounts, not for agents that are created dynamically and act on a user's behalf.

Descope addresses these challenges with a flexible, developer-friendly customer and agentic identity platform. Thousands of organizations use Descope's visual workflows and SDKs to build and change authentication and authorization journeys without writing custom code, which helps them better adapt to changing user and market needs. The Descope Agentic Identity Hub is a dedicated identity provider for AI agents that treats AI agents as first-class identities with ephemeral credentials, tool-level access control, and audit logging of every agent action.

Capabilities available to UK public sector buyers through G-Cloud 15 include:

No-code identity flows, which let teams build and modify login, registration, and step-up authentication journeys visually (including passkeys, MFA, and SSO) without writing or redeploying custom authentication code.

which let teams build and modify login, registration, and step-up authentication journeys visually (including passkeys, MFA, and SSO) without writing or redeploying custom authentication code. Enterprise-ready B2B and partner IAM , which lets teams provide tenant-aware identity experiences (SSO, SCIM, delegated administration, fine-grained access) to other businesses and partners they work with.

, which lets teams provide tenant-aware identity experiences (SSO, SCIM, delegated administration, fine-grained access) to other businesses and partners they work with. Fraud and account takeover prevention, which combines device intelligence, risk-based step-up authentication, bot detection, and third-party fraud connectors to protect citizen-facing services.

which combines device intelligence, risk-based step-up authentication, bot detection, and third-party fraud connectors to protect citizen-facing services. Agentic identity management, which gives every AI agent connecting to an organization's applications, APIs, and MCP servers a dedicated identity, with policy controls governing what each agent is allowed to access.

which gives every AI agent connecting to an organization's applications, APIs, and MCP servers a dedicated identity, with policy controls governing what each agent is allowed to access. Logging and auditing, which records authentication and agent activity and streams events to third-party SIEM platforms.



"Government teams are being asked to modernize citizen and partner login, adopt AI agents, and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Identity is a throughline that runs through all these initiatives," said Guy Rinat, Co-Founder of Descope. "Descope is proud to help organizations like the UK Department of Works and Pensions meet these goals. Being named as a supplier on G-Cloud 15 means UK public sector buyers can deploy our flexible, standards-based identity infrastructure without long procurement cycles."

About Descope

Descope is a flexible no/low code customer and agentic identity platform enabling organizations to create authentication and authorization journeys for customers, partners, AI agents, and MCP servers. Thousands of organizations use the platform to enhance user experience, prevent account takeover, and securely adopt agentic AI with built-in identity controls.

About Government Commercial Agency

GCA is the UK's central commercial and procurement organisation, connecting public and private sectors to achieve the best outcomes for the UK and its citizens. GCA uses its commercial expertise to create a simpler procurement experience that redirects valuable resources into essential public services - creating value for the nation.

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Christine Penwell

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