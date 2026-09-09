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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 10:24 Uhr
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Uzbekistan Chess Federation: Samarkand to Host the Largest Chess Olympiad in History

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15 September this year, the 46th World Chess Olympiad will start at the Silk Road international tourism centre in Samarkand. In the history of the prestigious competition, held since 1927, Central Asia will host the chess world's largest team tournament for the first time.

A total of 398 teams will compete: 208 in the men's (Open) section and 190 in the women's section. This will break the record of 380 teams set in Budapest in 2024. The competition will consist of 11 rounds and run until 27 September.

From 10 to 18 September, Samarkand will also host the 3rd Chess Paralympiad. 41 teams will take part - the highest figure in its history.

Held in historic Samarkand, a city on the UNESCO World Heritage List and one of the key crossroads of the Great Silk Road, the competition combines sport with a platform for cultural diplomacy and international dialogue.

According to the teams' average rating, the United States is seeded first in the men's (Open) section. Reigning champion India is seeded second, and Uzbekistan third.

The Uzbekistan line-ups reflect the emergence of a new generation of Uzbek chess. In particular, Nilufarkhon Imomkuziyeva and Khumoyun Begmurodov, both aged 16, will make their Olympiad debut.

In the Uzbekistan men's team, Javokhir Sindarov (4th), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (7th), Nodirbek Yakubboev (39th) and Shamsiddin Vokhidov (61st) are among the world's 100 strongest players. That Sindarov and Abdusattorov are among the world's ten strongest clearly demonstrates the competitiveness of the Uzbek chess school.

Compared with 2025, the Uzbekistan men's team has risen 15 places in the FIDE ranking among 204 countries to sixth. The women's team has risen 17 places to 21st.

Alongside the Olympiad, the 97th FIDE Congress will take place in Samarkand from 19 to 28 September. It will also include the FIDE presidential election.

The Olympiad will be another important stage for Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov. Eight weeks after the Olympiad ends, he will face reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju for the world chess crown. Both will be 20 at the start of the match, scheduled for Geneva from 22 November to 13 December.

Hosting the 46th World Chess Olympiad, the 3rd Chess Paralympiad and the FIDE Congress simultaneously demonstrates Uzbekistan's capacity to organise major international sporting and intellectual events at a high level.

Full details on the official tournament website: chessolympiad2026.fide.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samarkand-to-host-the-largest-chess-olympiad-in-history-302872826.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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