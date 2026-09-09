The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has proposed feed-in tariffs for battery energy storage, with an engineer from the National System Operator (NSO), the entity responsible for operating Sri Lanka's power system, warning the rates run well above prices already achieved through competitive tenders. PUCSL published its renewable energy feed-in tariff (FIT) review in July, opening a stakeholder consultation that runs through Sept. 9. The review proposes FITs for rooftop solar systems paired with battery energy storage systems (BESS), as well as for utility-scale ground-mounted ...

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