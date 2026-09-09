Dutch startup Whspr has unveiled a 4 kW residential heat pump system designed for terraced houses. The heat pump has been developed primarily for the Dutch terraced-house market, where space constraints, existing hydronic heating systems, and limited electrical connection capacity can complicate the replacement of gas boilers with larger heat pumps. "When it comes to bridges, elevator cables, or structural engineering, oversizing is usually a wise move: you want a generous safety margin. However, that intuition doesn't apply to hybrid heat pumps. After all, the central heating boiler can still ...

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