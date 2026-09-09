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WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 11:24
18,550 Euro
+1,23 % +0,225
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,48518,50011:40
18,48518,50011:40
Dow Jones News
09.09.2026 10:45 Uhr
254 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted A/S: Major shareholder announcement

DJ Major shareholder announcement 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Major shareholder announcement 
09-Sep-2026 / 10:12 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9.9.2026 10:12:06 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Major shareholder announcements 
 
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and the Danish Executive Order no. 1172 of 31 October 2017 on 
major shareholders, Ørsted A/S (Ørsted) has today been notified by Andel A.m.b.a. (Andel), CVR no. 68 51 52 11, 
Hovedgaden 36, 4520 Svinninge, Denmark, that Andel, which has so far owned 5 % of Ørsted's share capital and voting 
rights, on 9 September 2026 sold 22,800,000 shares, with a nominal value of DKK 10 each (corresponding to a total 
nominal amount of DKK 228,000,000 in Ørsted). 
 
Following completion and settlement of the share sale on 11 September 2026 Andel will hold a total of 43,392,007 
shares, with a nominal value of DKK 10 each (corresponding to a total nominal amount of DKK 433,920,070 in Ørsted), 
corresponding to 3.28 % of the share capital and voting rights. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Rikke Dahl 
+45 99 55 95 52 
globalmedia@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted  
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 11 GW of installed offshore capacity and 7.2 GW under 
construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America 
exceeds 19 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and 
energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that 
runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,300 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation 
fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. 

Attachments 
 . Orsted CA No. 09.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 442805 
EQS News ID:  2396632 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2396632&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2026 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.