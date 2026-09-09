A homeowner in Augsburg, Germany, wanted to run their house without a connection to the public grid. The system needed to cover household demand day and night using only onsite solar and battery storage. The basement installation made battery safety an important part of the choice. The homeowner had concerns about installing a large lithium-ion battery system indoors and asked SALZSTROM, BIWATT's local distributor, about alternatives. SALZSTROM proposed a sodium-ion solution based on BIWATT R2 batteries and H3 hybrid inverter. The installation pairs a 49 kWp PV array with 270 kWh of storage. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...