As PV deployment diversifies beyond open-field ground-mounted arrays, a new report from IEA PVPS Task 13 argues that the industry needs to rethink how it designs, tests and qualifies PV systems built into buildings, floated on water, and shared with farmland. "Optimisation of Photovoltaic Systems for Different Applications" (Report IEA-PVPS T13-39:2026) is a follow-up to Task 13's earlier work on climate-specific PV optimisation (IEA-PVPS T13-32:2025), shifting the focus to application-specific considerations. The report's central argument is straightforward: building-integrated PV (BIPV), floating ...

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