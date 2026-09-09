The Netherlands added 1.4 GW of solar capacity in 2025, according to figures published by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The official figure is down on estimates which put Dutch solar additions at around 2 GW last year. It also represents a sharp downturn in installations compared to recent years, which reached 5.2 GW in 2023 and 3.3 GW in 2024. The 1.4 GW takes cumulative solar capacity in the Netherlands to 29.4 GW. At the end of 2025, 43% of solar capacity in the Netherlands was located on the rooftops of homes, smaller commercial buildings and public buildings. The remaining 57% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...