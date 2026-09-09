New Omdia research shows that US PC shipments (excluding tablets) grew 1.0% year-over-year (YoY) in 2Q26 to 18.8 million units, returning to growth following a 7.0% decline in 1Q26. Growth was driven by demand being brought forward as retailers and channel partners secured inventory ahead of price increases resulting from memory and storage supply constraints. Average PC sell-in prices in the US exceeded $1,000 for the first time, up 12.0% YoY. However, the return to growth is expected to be short-lived, with Omdia forecasting US PC shipments to decline 10.7% for the full year and 18.4% in the second half of 2026.

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US PC estimates and forecasts by segment, 2025-2030

Component constraints influence market dynamics in 2Q26

The US PC market faced sustained supply pressure in 2Q26 primarily from DRAM and NAND constraints contributing to higher PC prices. PC OEMs maximized available volumes, while retailers and channel partners increased inventory to mitigate anticipated cost increases and secure supply. Looking further ahead, Omdia forecasts US PC shipments to decline a further 4.9% in 2027.

Premiumization and component costs drive double-digit ASP growth

"The US PC market in 2Q26 benefited from rising average selling prices (ASPs) driven by organic premiumization and supply-driven cost inflation," said Scott Braverman, Senior Analyst at Omdia. "While shipment growth was muted at 1.0%, US PC market revenue increased by 13.1% as OEMs prioritized production of higher-margin, higher-cost PCs amid component constraints. The impact was most pronounced in the business segment, where ASPs rose 19.0% as enterprises sought to secure pricing amid uncertainty over future costs. Consumer ASPs also increased 9.7%, as higher costs were passed on to end users."

The same trend was visible across the US channel, with Best Buy, CDW, and Insight Enterprises each reporting that higher computing selling prices helped offset softer unit volumes in their most recent quarters.

Rising component cost had the greatest impact on entry-level systems. Shipments of PCs priced below $699 dropped 6.5%, while shipments of PCs priced above $1,500 increased 36.8%, reflecting a shift toward premium products. Growth in AI PCs also contributed to higher ASPs, with AI PCs accounting for 48.3% of US PC shipments during the quarter and forecast to exceed 50% for the first time in 3Q26.

"The shipment volume observed in the second quarter represents borrowed volume from 2027," added Braverman. "Combined with persistent supply constraints and elevated prices, we anticipate continued pressure on buyer demand, and subsequently shipment volumes, throughout 2027."

ASPs are forecast to continue rising in early 2027. However, higher prices are not expected to offset declining shipment volumes, with total US PC market revenue projected to decline 6.0% in 2027.

Consumer and commercial PC shipments face continued pressure

The consumer segment outperformed the overall US market in 2Q26, with shipments growing 2.8%. However, rising prices are expected to weigh on demand for the remainder of the year, with consumer PC shipments expected to decline 13.6% in 2026. Commercial PCs are expected to be more resilient, although shipments are still forecast to decline 9.3% for the full year.

Both consumer and commercial shipments are projected to remain under pressure through 2027, with neither segment forecast to return to growth before 2028. Supply constraints are only part of the challenge. Many US enterprises completed PC fleet refreshes in 2025 ahead of the end of Windows 10 support, reducing refresh activity in subsequent years.

Government PC shipments recorded the largest contraction in 2Q26, declining 24.4% as rising ASPs put further pressure on federal budgets. Education shipments continued to stabilize, rising 9.9% during the quarter although volumes remained below 2Q24 levels. For the full year, Omdia forecasts US shipments to decline 19.2% in the government segment and 2.6% in education.

US desktop and notebook forecast

Omdia PC Forecast: 2025 to 2027 Segment 2025

shipments 2026

shipments 2027

shipments 2025 annual growth 2026 annual growth 2027 annual growth Consumer 27,695 23,938 22,021 5.2 -13.6 -8.0 Commercial 31,222 28,313 26,696 6.0 -9.3 -5.7 Government 3,840 3,101 3,338 0.1 -19.2 7.6 Education 8,760 8,531 8,686 -8.7 -2.6 1.8 Total 71,516 63,883 60,741 3.3 -10.7 -4.9 Note: Unit shipment in thousands. Totals and percentages may not add up due to rounding.

Source: Omdia PC Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), August 2026

Apple outpaces US PC market in 2Q26

Apple moved into third place ahead of Lenovo, with US PC shipments growing 32.1% YoY, supported by a full quarter of MacBook Neo availability. This lifted Apple's share of the US consumer PC segment to 29.4%. Apple also continued to expand in the business segment, where shipment grew 50.6%.

Dell recorded the largest decline among the major PC vendors, with shipments falling 8.8% as component allocation shifted away from entry-level systems; its US Chromebook shipments fell 47.0%, against a 10.0% decline for the overall US Chromebooks market. HP shipments fell 3.7%, although both HP and Dell recorded revenue growth as higher ASPs offset lower shipment volumes. Lenovo shipments increased 2.0%, slightly outperforming the overall market, supported by consumer demand.

US desktop and notebook shipments (market share and annual growth)

Omdia PC Market Pulse: 2Q26 Vendor 2Q26

shipments 2Q26

market share 2Q25

shipments 2Q25

market share Annual

growth HP 4,593 24.4 4,769 25.6 -3.7 Dell 3,991 21.2 4,375 23.5 -8.8 Apple 3,540 18.8 2,680 14.4 32.1 Lenovo 3,484 18.5 3,416 18.4 2.0 Acer 1,291 6.9 1,144 6.1 12.8 Others 1,901 10.1 2,231 12.0 -14.8 Total 18,801 100.0 18,616 100.0 1.0 Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Totals and percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Omdia PC Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), August 2026

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets, grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com