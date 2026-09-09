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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 11:30 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Countdown On! Secure Your Free Pass for FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show 2026

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted at Shanghai New International Expo Center from Nov 10-12, 2026, FHC spans 200,000 sqm, gathering 3,000+ global exhibitors, 180,000+ professional buyers, 50+ international pavilions and 500 overseas exhibitors.

15 Core Sectors | One-Stop Full-Category Sourcing

Segments: Meat, Aquatic Product, Leisure Food & Beverage, Dairy, Sweets & Chocolate, Catering Supply Chain & Raw Material, Condiments & Oil, Coffee & Tea, Bakery & Light Meal, Food Processing & Packaging, Prefabricated Dishes & Central Kitchen, Canned Food & Raw Materials, Machinery and Equipment, Hot Pot Ingredients and Supplies, Baby & Child Food Products, Food & Medicine Homology. The complete F&B value chain converges onsite. Procurement decision-makers can finish cross-category supplier comparison within three days.

EU- the Region of Honor | 220+ Premium European Products

The European Union returns as the Region of Honor, presenting 220+ GI-protected and organic specialities from 27 member states, alongside product showcases and chef demonstrations. It offers a rare chance to source differentiated European goods without travelling abroad.

Hosted Buyer Programme | Targeted B2B Connections

FHC features the exclusive Hosted Buyer Programme for verified overseas importers, distributors and international retail decision-makers. Following qualification screening, accepted international buyers receive custom-tailored pre-event matching schedules and conduct negotiations in meeting zones. Qualified participants are entitled to comprehensive VIP benefits, including exhibition-period accommodation, designated shuttle service and VIP Lounge access. This special programme fosters effective cross-border B2B cooperation between Chinese exhibitors and global qualified buyers.

Competitions, Forums & Golden Apple Award

High-profile on-site contests include the 27th FHC China International Culinary Arts Competition, China Latte Art Championship Shanghai Division and more. Live competitions deliver practical insights into ingredient performance.

Over ten industry forums address hot-button topics across meat, snacks, e-commerce, takeaway, Chinese-cuisine globalisation and cocoa-chocolate sectors, helping buyers spot market trends.

Seven Co-Located Exhibitions | Maximize Trip ROI

Seven parallel expos run at the same venue, covering wine & spirits, franchising, canned food machinery, Salon du Chocolat, fruit & vegetables, gifts, and GI agricultural brands. Visitors can visit all shows with one single business trip.

Why Attend FHC?

FHC is far more than a trade show. In three days, you can complete full-category sourcing, source unique international products, connect with key new-channel and retail decision-makers, catch trend-setting forums and observe real-world ingredient applications via competitions.

Booth Inquiry:
Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.com
Media Cooperation & Hosted Buyer Programme:
Lizzy.Chen@imsinoexpo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/countdown-on-secure-your-free-pass-for-fhc-shanghai-global-food-trade-show-2026-302873568.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.