Blighter Surveillance Systems: Blighter Targets Further Growth in Central and Eastern Europe with Land, Coastal and Low-Altitude Air Surveillance Capabilities at MSPO 2026

Blighter to showcase (on stand 2-D05) its world-leading 2D, 3D and 4D electronic scanning array surveillance radars at MSPO, 8-11 September 2026 at Targi Kielce Exhibition & Congress Centre, Kielce, Poland

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter (www.blighter.com), a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based electronic-scanning array (ESA) radars, is targeting further sales in Central and Eastern Europe of its low-SWaP (size, weight and power), long-range surveillance radars optimised to detect threats on land, along coastlines and in the low-altitude airspace.

Blighter is showcasing its 2D, 3D and 4D smart radars together with its AI-assisted BlighterNexus software at this week's MSPO International Defence Exhibition in Kielce, Poland. Its portfolio includes dedicated ground, coastal and air surveillance radars, as well as multi-mode systems capable of monitoring land, sea and air threats simultaneously.

The technology enables border-security operators to detect, track and classify a wide variety of targets, including people, vehicles, small boats and low-flying unmanned aerial systems, across complex terrain and cluttered environments.

Mark Radford, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at Blighter, said:

"Central and Eastern European countries are investing significantly in strengthening their borders against an increasingly diverse range of threats. Operators must be able to detect people, vehicles and, in coastal regions, small and covert vessels.

Blighter's radar portfolio provides persistent surveillance across land, sea and low-altitude airspace, with dedicated and multi-mode solutions that can be configured around each customer's operational requirements.

It's been another strong year for sales of our border surveillance radars across Central and Eastern Europe, as customers recognise the advantages of adopting our COTS-based radar products along their borders. At MSPO, we aim to establish new contacts, strengthen existing partnerships, and discuss the highly effective drone-detecting capability of ground radars."

According to Blighter, its engineering team has developed an elegant solution to the increasing air threats, using its ESA antenna technology and micro-Doppler signal processing, to overcome the growing problem of low-flying and one-way attack drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles take advantage of ground clutter reflections and radar radio multipath fading to fly 'below the radar' avoiding detection by traditional air defence systems and many counter-UAS systems too.

For wide-area surveillance, the Blighter B422 long-range radar uses just 4 Watts of transmit power, and can detect, track and classify small and near ground targets at ranges of up to 32 km, even in cluttered environments. Its low SWaP design and Low-Probability-of-Intercept waveforms make it suitable for persistent fixed-site and mobile border surveillance programs. Blighter radars are field proven to work 24/7, 365 days a year, in all weather conditions, including fog.

During MSPO, the Blighter team has also met with senior UK government representatives to discuss the company's growing presence in Central and Eastern Europe and the role of British radar technology in supporting regional border security and defence requirements.

Blighter radars are trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence for forward operating base (FOB) protection, the South Korean Army for border surveillance along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), by the United States Air Force for drone detection, and by several Five Eyes/NATO customers for deployment on their mobile surveillance and armoured vehicles.

The Blighter team will be on stand number 2-D05 at MSPO. For more information about Blighter's range of electronic scanning array radars, please visit www.blighter.com, telephone +44 1223 491122 or email hello@blighter.com.

Media Photo:

Mark Radford, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at Blighter

https://blighter.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/MR-2-2025-06-26-scaled.jpg

About Blighter (www.blighter.com)

Blighter Surveillance Systems, Cambridge UK, is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of ground-based radars for the surveillance of moving objects on land, along coastlines, and in the air. Using ultra-reliable, low-power, electronic scanning array antennas and AI-assisted software, Blighter radars are designed to detect, classify, and track targets including people, vehicles, and near-ground airborne threats at ranges of up to 32 km. Blighter specialises in detecting small and covert targets in complex environments thanks to its patented technology and delivers proven, mission critical radars for defence, homeland security, critical national infrastructure, and energy sectors worldwide.

Blighter's commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product portfolio includes 2D, 3D, and 4D radars, and powerful software for the configuration, control, and viewing of multiple radars. Featuring Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms, Blighter radars are inherently covert and built for robust fixed and mobile operation. Blighter supports international systems integrators in creating layered, multi-sensor surveillance systems and supports localised manufacture. Over 800 units have been deployed in more than 40 countries, making Blighter a trusted partner for surveillance projects worldwide. Blighter is located in Great Chesterford on the outskirts of Cambridge, UK.

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