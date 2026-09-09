The Italian summer changed the shape of the power day more than its size. Solar produced 13.8 TWh between June and August and held the middle of the day, but a hot season lifted demand by 5.2 TWh while hydro and wind fell 2.7 TWh, and gas covered most of what was left, adding 6.4 TWh and pushing its share of generation toward half. Prices split the same way, rising least in the hours solar owns and most after sundown, so the exposure that once ran across the whole day now concentrates in the evening, where gas still sets the price. Solar added 1.1 TWh, gas 6.4 TWh Italian solar produced 13.8 TWh ...

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