MBA Group, a leader in customer communications for both print and digital, today announces a major new expansion with the launch of its brand-new conversation intelligence platform, MBA Pulse.

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MBA Group Launches MBA Pulse

For over 40 years, MBA has worked with major regulated brands, including industry giants such as AMEX, Deloitte, Legal and General, and National Trust, and this next step marks an exciting period for the Group, whose new platform will fully integrate with current tech stacks, coordinating workflows and delivery.

With a huge increase in AI adoption across organisations and many teams rolling out agents and automation, businesses are at risk of compounding issues in current workflows, rather than addressing the problem of siloed working. This is further demonstrated by research from Aspire CCS, which has found only 13% of organisations describe themselves as fully integrated. MBA Group has used four decades of customer communications expertise to address this problem; Pulse can solve siloed workflow problems and improve customer communications without having to entirely replace existing tech. The Pulse technology is easily implemented into enterprises, and additionally, there are several ways a business can choose to integrate it.

Unlike many platforms in this space, which require businesses to rip out and rebuild their existing technology stack, Pulse integrates directly with what's already there. It's able to connect to existing systems, data sources and communication tools rather than replacing them, allowing businesses to modernise their communications without disrupting the infrastructure they already rely on.

The flexibility of Pulse also extends to the operational level. MBA Pulse can consolidate large customer communication chains into one platform, giving teams the ability to set up multi-channel campaigns in under ten minutes. Built around four connected capabilities: View, Create, Orchestrate, and Deploy, Pulse unifies fragmented data and siloed channels into a single, reliable customer view. To demonstrate the flexibility of the platform, businesses can manage the full platform themselves, hand it over entirely to Pulse to run on their behalf, or take a hybrid approach. In practice, this may look like running the 'Create' in-house while Pulse manages 'Orchestrate' and 'Deploy'. There is flexibility with scaling support up or down as needs change.

MBA Group, as an entity, is a family-run powerhouse competing with major industry giants. Sami Aintaoui, CEO of MBA Group, comments on Pulse, sharing "We built Pulse as the first comprehensive customer experience platform for complex businesses. A modular platform that can be used as a powerful supplement within your existing stack, or as a pre-integrated comms ecosystem in its own right. No longer do you need one tool for marketing and another for servicing. Pulse is a unified platform that empowers your teams to do more and marks the next step in our own evolution, from output partner to the technology behind how brands actually talk to their customers."

Key features of Pulse

Feature-level detail per module of the platform includes:

Create: Pulse has the ability to build compelling and compliant communications across every channel. As a collaborative communications management layer, it's designed to help you create clarity and cut-through.

Pulse has the ability to build compelling and compliant communications across every channel. As a collaborative communications management layer, it's designed to help you create clarity and cut-through. Orchestrate: Complex campaigns are mapped and managed visually, with the ability to build journeys step-by-step (trigger, send, wait, split) or describe them in natural language for the AI assistant to build.

Complex campaigns are mapped and managed visually, with the ability to build journeys step-by-step (trigger, send, wait, split) or describe them in natural language for the AI assistant to build. Deploy: Reach across SMS, Email, WhatsApp, push, print, video and emerging channels like RCS. Once live, track customer communications in real-time with analytics across every touchpoint and reporting metrics built directly to your KPIs.

Reach across SMS, Email, WhatsApp, push, print, video and emerging channels like RCS. Once live, track customer communications in real-time with analytics across every touchpoint and reporting metrics built directly to your KPIs. View: Every interaction is instantly accessible. You're able to unify fragmented data into one reliable customer context for meaningful customer conversations.

Pulse can be fully implemented within five weeks, with some businesses already seeing a 76% uplift on industry average in customer engagement

Compared to other market players, some of whom have legacy standings in the industry, Pulse promises a refreshing implementation process, taking just five weeks to implement into an existing business, no matter the size of the enterprise. The agility and sheer capabilities of the platform are something that current customers have openly praised.

One of those is Dan Young, Head of Process Improvement at OutsideClinic. Young states, "If we work out the time it's saved from other people, we're now spending a lot less time having to try and get cohorts of data together, and sending things off to the print house where it would then need to be proofed to make sure it's printed correctly. Whilst within Pulse, you can do all of that instantly."

OutsideClinic has already seen and measured tangible results. With their customer communications, they've already seen a 35% increase in open rates (a 76% uplift on industry averages) and a 6x increase in email enquiries, directly from using Pulse.

At the moment, through wider use cases, there are over 9 million customers receiving communications through Pulse, with billions of data points being processed at a rate and quality which isn't possible with legacy technology.

Beyond OutsideClinic, current customers using Pulse include Currys, OVO Energy, Affinity Water, The Atlanta and MarkerStudy Insurance Group, Melton Building Society and Funding Circle.

To get in touch for further information or a platform demonstration, contact Katie Mousley at kmousley@mba-group.com.

Notes to editor: Please provide a link back to https://www.mba-group.com/pulse/ should you publish this story.

Insights: 13% statistic courtesy of Aspire CCS.

About MBA Pulse: MBA Pulse is a conversation intelligence platform built around four connected capabilities: View, Create, Orchestrate, and Deploy. It unifies fragmented data and siloed channels into a single, reliable customer view, helping organisations move from disjointed communications to personalised, data-driven, omnichannel experiences, with human expertise setting direction and AI optimising execution.

About MBA Group: MBA Group is a UK-based, £130m communications partner, trusted by some of the UK's top brands to turn disconnected communications into powerful conversations that grow their business.

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Contacts:

kmousley@mba-group.com