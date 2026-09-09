Ashby, Inc.: Ashby Brings WhatsApp Messaging to Candidate Communication

New channel lets recruiting teams reach candidates on the app many already use every day, alongside Ashby's existing texting tools.

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashby, the all-in-one recruiting platform, today announced the launch of WhatsApp messaging for candidate communication at Ashby One London to give recruiting teams a new way to have high-touch conversations with candidates throughout the hiring process.

The launch reflects how candidates communicate day to day. WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging app across much of Europe. Bringing the feature to market at Ashby's European event underscores the organisation's continued investment in its EMEA customers.

The feature itself builds on Ashby's existing SMS texting capabilities, adding WhatsApp as a second channel available directly from the candidate profile. Teams can send and receive messages, use pre-approved templates for outreach like interview scheduling and availability requests, and pick up conversations exactly where they left off - with WhatsApp available as a delivery option for automated interview reminders and booking confirmations alongside SMS and email.

"We launched texting a while back, and WhatsApp gives teams another way to have high-touch conversations with candidates throughout the process, using the channel many candidates already use every day." said Abbye Eva, Knowledge Manager at Ashby, speaking at Ashby One London.

Introducing the feature during a live product demo, Eva showed how a recruiter could use WhatsApp to follow up with a candidate awaiting a panel interview by sending an availability request template and watching the candidate's reply land back in the same conversation thread, with the option to be notified and reply via email or Slack.

Introducing the feature during a live product demo, Eva showed how a recruiter could use WhatsApp to follow up with a candidate awaiting a panel interview by sending an availability request template and watching the candidate's reply land back in the same conversation thread, with the option to be notified and reply via email or Slack. For many candidates, particularly those who don't use email as often as they use messaging apps, WhatsApp offers recruiters a more natural way to stay in touch without the message getting lost.

"This is especially useful for the moments where a short, timely message can make the process feel more personal," said Eva. "Confirming an interview, answering a question, sharing an update, or staying connected between stages."

Benji Encz, CEO and co-founder of Ashby, framed the launch as part of a broader focus on where human connection still matters most in hiring.

"We've talked a lot about where AI can take on more of the workflow," said Encz. "But a big part of the job is still selling candidates and getting them excited to join your team - and that means meeting them where they already are."

Replies and messages are kept in the same conversation thread as the rest of a candidate's activity in Ashby, giving recruiters one place to track outreach and follow up.

WhatsApp messaging is rolling out to Ashby customers starting today.

About Ashby: Ashby All-in-One enables ambitious talent teams to run a data-driven talent acquisition process with the latest innovations in AI, automation, and quality of hire measurement at their fingertips. Ashby combines your ATS, CRM & sourcing, scheduling, and analytics into a single, scalable solution with a modern UI and customizations to empower your business, from startup to enterprise.

About Ashby One: Ashby One is a one-day conference designed for Talent Acquisition leaders and RecOps professionals to gain actionable insights and build meaningful connections through keynotes, deep dives, and hands-on workshops. Attendees will have opportunities to engage directly with Ashby's Engineering, Customer Success, and Product teams through Ashby Labs, enjoy curated meals, and connect at an evening House Party.

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