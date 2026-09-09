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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 11:54 Uhr
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Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Financial Times Releases 2026 Global Masters in Management Ranking: SJTU Antai Ranks 3rd Worldwide

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Financial Times Global Top 100 Masters in Management (MiM) ranking was released on September 7, with the Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University securing 3rd place worldwide-its strongest performance to date, following 6th place in 2025 and 5th in 2024.

The program's sub-indicators demonstrate exceptional strength, with several highly valued measures ranking among the world's best: "Employment Rate" at 1st globally; "Value for Money" at 2nd; "Career Progress" at 3rd; "Career Service" at 3rd; "Alumni Network" at 4th; "Salary Increase" at 7th; and "Weighted Salary" at 14th.

Dean Chen Fangruo attributed this historic achievement to the college's sustained efforts in interdisciplinary innovation, industry research, career development and alumni network support. "Antai is now at a critical juncture in transforming business education for the AI era," he said. "In July this year, we released the Antai Declaration on Cultivating Business Talent in the AI Era, which calls on our faculty to shift from delivering ready-made solutions to confronting real-world problems and fostering critical inquiry, while restructuring our curricula and evaluation criteria. Our goal is to cultivate AI-era business talent who can think independently, innovate boldly and embrace responsibility, positioning Antai at the forefront of the global reform of business education."

The global influence of the MiM program continues its steady rise. The college continues to refine its pathways for cultivating versatile, innovative talent. Under a multi-dimensional framework that links master's and doctoral curricula and promotes cross-disciplinary course selection, the program emphasizes the mutual reinforcement of theory and industry practice. Rooted in a rigorous theoretical foundation, it dynamically updates cutting-edge industry content and integrates high-quality resources across management, systems science, artificial intelligence, economics, mathematics, computer applications, big data and business management, building a comprehensive, multi-layered ecosystem for interdisciplinary learning.

All students benefit from comprehensive guidance provided through a dual-mentor system combining an academic advisor and a career mentor. Leveraging a global alumni network and a cross-industry employer ecosystem, the college systematically integrates diverse high-quality resources to construct a multi-dimensional career development service matrix.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/financial-times-releases-2026-global-masters-in-management-ranking-sjtu-antai-ranks-3rd-worldwide-302873600.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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