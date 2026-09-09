IXOPAY Launches Agentic Suite to Help Merchants Support Agentic Commerce and Automate Payment Workflows

Flexible, Protocol-Agnostic Suite Helps Merchants Support Agentic Commerce, Preserve Transaction Context and Accelerate Payment Workflows With Secure AI Access

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / IXOPAY , a leader in payment infrastructure enabling fluid commerce, today announced the launch of the IXOPAY Agentic Suite , a flexible set of tools designed to help merchants prepare for both new agentic buying experiences and the growing role of AI in payment operations. The suite includes Payment Agent, which provides protocol-agnostic connectivity between agentic shopping experiences and existing payment infrastructure; Universal Tokens to preserve transaction context so merchants can confidently participate in agentic commerce while reducing risk; and Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, which gives approved AI assistants secure and governed access to payment and tokenization capabilities. Together, the suite gives merchants a faster and more flexible way to launch new buying experiences, accelerate development, and streamline payment operations - while preserving control, leveraging existing infrastructure, and avoiding lock-in to a single agent, protocol, or payment provider.

"Agentic commerce represents an important new growth channel for merchants, but taking advantage of it means balancing innovation with new questions around transaction liability," said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO of IXOPAY. "Merchants need tools that make it easier to launch new buying experiences while also helping them manage the risks that come with agent-initiated transactions. Our new Agentic Suite provides a unique set of solutions that help merchants expand into agentic commerce while minimizing exposure to additional disputes, accelerating development, and streamlining payment operations for this buying evolution."

As customers begin discovering and purchasing through AI-powered experiences, merchants face practical questions about how new protocols will connect to their existing payment stack and what evidence they will have when an agent-initiated purchase is challenged. At the same time, payment and development teams are looking for ways to use AI to reduce manual work without exposing credentials or expanding access beyond existing permissions. The IXOPAY Agentic Suite addresses both sides of that shift: helping merchants support new ways to buy while giving internal teams a governed way to use AI across payment workflows.

"Agentic commerce shouldn't force merchants to choose which version of the future they believe will win while the industry consolidates standards," said Jill Willard, CTO at IXOPAY. "Agents, protocols, and ways to pay will continue to evolve and merchants shouldn't have to bet on a single protocol or rebuild their payments stack each time. We built the IXOPAY Agentic Suite to make that complexity invisible to the merchant - giving them a trusted way to recognize an agent, understand the intent behind a transaction, and connect it to the right payment infrastructure, so they can say 'yes' with confidence. And with MCP Server, we can help payment and development teams move faster too, giving approved AI tools governed access to automate repetitive work and simplify day-to-day operations without giving up control."

The IXOPAY Agentic Suite Enables Merchants to:

Connect Across the Agentic Ecosystem with its Payment Agent, which connects new commerce experiences to existing infrastructure - whether utilizing a merchant-owned shopping agent, launching an IXOPAY-powered experience, or accepting purchases from supported third-party agents. Businesses can launch faster, expand into new commerce channels, and evolve as the agentic ecosystem changes without rebuilding their payment stack.

Establish Trust in Agentic Transactions using Universal Tokens, which preserve agent identity, customer consent, and purchase intent alongside the payment credential. This creates a merchant-owned, auditable record that can help verify, accept, and defend agent-initiated transactions.

Work at the Speed of Thought with the MCP Server, which gives approved AI assistants governed access to supported payment and tokenization capabilities, helping teams accelerate development and streamline day-to-day payment operations. Existing permissions are enforced, credentials remain protected, and AI actions stay traceable.

As commerce becomes more fluid, customers expect buying experiences to meet them on their terms - across the channels they prefer and with the payment methods they want. Even more challenging, these experiences and payment methods vary across the globe. For merchants, in different markets, it means building payment infrastructure that can adapt as new agents, protocols, and technologies emerge without forcing repeated rework. IXOPAY's Agentic Suite is the first step towards giving merchants the flexibility to support how customers choose to buy while helping payment teams in any region adapt how they build, operate, and scale.

"Agentic commerce is coming to our Latin American merchants fast, and we want to make sure they don't have to re-engineer their checkout every time a new agent or protocol appears," said Henry Nanne, Co-founder and Director of Technology at Tilopay . "With Payment Agent on IXOPAY's orchestration and tokenization platform, Tilopay merchants across the region and the Caribbean can start growing with agentic transactions today, on a foundation built to evolve as fast as needed to support this new channel in a safe and effective manner."

The release of IXOPAY's Agentic Suite follows the company's unveiling of its Payments Intelligence solution, a unified control center that transforms fragmented payment data into real-time, actionable insights, and IXO Nav, its embedded AI payments expert assistant that helps teams find anomalies, forecast impacts, uncover key insights, and unlock new revenue opportunities at every step in the payments journey.

To learn more about the IXOPAY Agentic Suite and other payments solutions built for the agentic era, please visit www.ixopay.com .

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the payment infrastructure that enables fluid commerce, giving merchants the flexibility to thrive in an increasingly fragmented payments environment. By unifying payment orchestration, tokenization, and intelligence, IXOPAY helps merchants shape their payment architecture as technologies, customer expectations, and market needs change. Its configurable infrastructure empowers merchants to build, buy, and optimize their payment stack on their terms, while advanced payment intelligence and IXONav, its AI payments assistant, help them make more confident, precise decisions throughout the payments journey. Today, IXOPAY connects merchants worldwide to more than 200 payment service providers, 300 payment methods, and a growing global network of innovative payment partners and solutions. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

Media Contact:

Carmen Mantalas

Verdis for IXOPAY

carmen@verdis.xyz

SOURCE: IXOPAY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ixopay-launches-agentic-suite-to-help-merchants-support-agentic-c-1218356