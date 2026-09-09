Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces "Fourth Friday at Four" Webinar on September 25, 2026: Inside Zomedica's Marketing Engine: How Demand Becomes Revenue

September session to spotlight how Zomedica's marketing function creates demand, equips the field, and supports utilization across the company's diagnostic and therapeutic portfolios

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the next installment of its "Fourth Friday at Four" investor webinar series, scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The September program, titled "Inside Zomedica's Marketing Engine: How Demand Becomes Revenue," will give current and prospective investors a detailed look at the marketing function that sits at the front end of Zomedica's revenue engine: how the Company identifies and reaches its customers, how it creates a qualified commercial demand, how it equips its field organization, and how it supports adoption and utilization once a product is in the practice.

The session will trace the evolution of Zomedica's marketing organization from a single-product launch in 2021, through a portfolio assembled by acquisition, to the structured upstream and downstream function operating today. Upstream marketing works alongside product development so that products are shaped around what practicing veterinarians actually need. Downstream marketing takes those products to market and keeps them selling, through targeting and positioning, sales enablement, digital systems and paid reach, continuing education of a direct customer audience, and field presence at the conferences where veterinary professionals evaluate new technology.

The session is built around a central idea: Zomedica operates two product portfolios, diagnostics and therapeutics, that are sold to overlapping customers by a single marketing engine. A practice that adopts a diagnostic platform may also benefit from a therapeutic solution, while the Company's owned customer data creates opportunities to introduce complementary products that support better medicine and greater veterinary practice profitability.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, commented, "Marketing is where our commercial results begin, and it does far more than generate awareness. Our marketing team defines who our customers are and what our products are worth to them, builds the demand that our sales organization converts, equips our field team with the positioning and materials they need for productive conversations, and supports veterinarians well past the sale so that our platforms are used and our consumables recur. This webinar is an opportunity for investors to see how that engine is built, how it serves both of our portfolios at once, and why we believe it is a durable driver of growth."

Webinar Details

Title: "Fourth Friday at Four - Inside Zomedica's Marketing Engine: How Demand Becomes Revenue"

Date/Time: Friday, September 25, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: https://itl.ink/September25

Format: Customer testimonials, prepared remarks, featured interviews with Zomedica's product marketing, digital, education and field marketing leaders, and a live Question & Answer session. Whether you're a veterinary professional, industry partner, investor, or simply passionate about helping our pets live healthier lives, this series is for you.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian PLUS Zero Touch monitoring system and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million, 36% through the six months ended June 30, 2026 to $18 million, and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $44 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2026. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether the new Development Services business segment will continue to generate revenue; the outcome of clinical studies; the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555; Option #5

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-announces-%22fourth-friday-at-four%22-webinar-on-september-2-1218358