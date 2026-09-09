EU policymakers responsible for drafting a report on the European Commission's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) have set out measures for boosting Europe's manufacturing sectors. Plans for the IAA were first unveiled in March this year. At the time, proposals included introducing EU-made content requirements for products benefiting from public funds, including solar PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Since then, three Members of European Parliament - Renew Europe's Christophe Grudler, S&D's Pierre Jouvet, and the Green's Anna Cavazzini - have been tasked with developing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...