According to the latest solar energy dashboard published by France's Ministry in charge of Energy (SDES), 3 GW of new solar capacity was connected in the first half of 2026, slightly above the 2.9 GW added during the same period in 2025. Installations larger than 500 kW accounted for 28% of newly connected capacity but just 0.3% of new connections. By contrast, systems below 9 kW represented 78% of new installations but only 8% of newly added capacity. As of June 30, 2026, France's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 34 GW, including 33 GW in mainland France and 1 GW in the overseas territories. ...

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