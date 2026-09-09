Trial builds on Tarana's first live ngFWA deployment in Scotland and reflects the company's support of Ofcom plans to open new spectrum and move toward commercial 6 GHz use

Tarana Wireless, Inc., creator of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA), and Scot-Tel-Gould, a leading wireless internet service provider (WISP) in Scotland, today announced plans for a 6 GHz trial of Tarana's Gigabit 1 (G1) platform in the Aberdeen area. Scot-Tel-Gould plans to deploy new Tarana G1 6 GHz Base Nodes (BNs) in the area and test G1's four-carrier mode under an Ofcom experimental license.

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The trial comes as Ofcom moves forward with its framework for standard-power outdoor use of the 6 GHz band through Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC), which manages access to shared spectrum while protecting existing users. Tarana supports Ofcom's approach, which gives broadband operators another way to expand network capacity, reach more customers and make better use of available spectrum. Ofcom's framework also recognizes that fixed wireless technologies can manage interference through approaches such as beamforming and intelligent radio management, rather than relying on traditional Wi-Fi contention methods.

"Ofcom's work to open 6 GHz for standard-power outdoor use gives broadband providers an important new resource for expanding capacity and reaching more communities," said Ivo Lansky, Tarana Business Lead for Europe, UK Central Asia. "The framework recognizes that modern wireless technologies can manage interference in different ways while making efficient use of shared spectrum. We've seen what G1 can deliver in shared spectrum at scale, and this trial with Scot-Tel-Gould gives us an opportunity to build on the work already underway in Scotland."

Tarana's G1 platform uses advanced interference cancellation and other technologies to deliver fiber-class broadband, even in challenging conditions. In 6 GHz, G1 can use four independent 40 MHz carriers and support up to 1.6 Gbps of aggregate capacity per link, giving operators more flexibility to use spectrum available through AFC.

Tarana's G1 is already certified for commercial 6 GHz operation using AFC in the United States and Canada. That experience provides a real-world foundation as the UK implements its own coordinated spectrum-sharing framework, an approach that could also help inform other markets evaluating how to make additional spectrum available for broadband.

Scot-Tel-Gould is already using Tarana technology through the Huntly 5G Project, which connected the first Tarana ngFWA customers in Scotland. The project began connecting homes around Huntly, Aberdeenshire, in June 2025. It is funded by the Aberdeen City Region Deal and delivered by the Scottish Agricultural Organization Society (SAOS), with a focus on rural areas where terrain, vegetation and limited infrastructure have made broadband deployment difficult.

"Having seen what Tarana's technology can achieve through the Huntly 5G Project, this trial represents an important next stage in our work together," said Georgi Hristov, Technical Director at Scot-Tel-Gould. "Trialing G1's four-carrier mode in the 6 GHz band will allow us to test its capabilities under real network conditions in Scotland. It is an opportunity to generate practical evidence that can help shape the commercial use of this spectrum and demonstrate its potential for fixed wireless operators across the UK."

Scot-Tel-Gould Technical Director Georgi Hristov will join Ivo Lansky, Tarana's Business Lead of Europe and Central Asia, at Connected Britain on Sept. 9 for a fireside-style panel on the Connected Networks track, where they will discuss the role of advanced broadband technologies in expanding connectivity across the UK.

About Tarana Wireless

Tarana's co-founders set out in 2009 with the bold goal of reimagining the potential of wireless broadband. Through over a decade of R&D and over $500M of investment, Tarana has created ngFWA an entirely new, purpose-built technology for home and business internet, built from the ground up to deliver fiber-class performance at wireless economics. Our ngFWA platform overcomes previously insurmountable industry challenges and transforms shared spectrum into a high-performance broadband asset, enabling ISPs to deliver better broadband more efficiently in any market, from large metros to unserved rural areas. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Tarana's technology is embraced by more than 500 ISPs in 32 countries and 48 US states. Learn more at taranawireless.com.

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Contacts:

For Tarana:

The Guyer Group

tarana@guyergroup.com