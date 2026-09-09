Ashby, Inc.: New Data From Ashby Reveals EMEA Recruiters are Absorbing Rising Application Volume Without Slowing Hiring

First-of-its-kind analysis of 180,000+ EMEA jobs finds recruiter workload has grown sharply since 2021, while Time to Hire and the candidate experience have stayed remarkably stable.

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashby, the all-in-one recruiting platform, today revealed new findings at its first Ashby One London conference with an analysis of more than 180,000 jobs across the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region between January 2021 and June 2026.

The data shows a region absorbing much of the same pressure seen globally - rising application volume, more intensive interviewing, and a tighter market for technical talent - while keeping hiring outcomes and the candidate experience largely unchanged.

"EMEA recruiting teams are facing more incoming volume, screening more candidates, and making more hires per recruiter than they were a few years ago, largely absorbing that load without it becoming unmanageable," the report found.

Application volume has doubled since 2021

Applications per hire in EMEA have doubled over the five-year period studied, with the sharpest rise occurring from 2022 into 2023. That growth has not been even across job functions: business roles in EMEA receive a comparable volume of applications to those in the Americas (170 per hire in EMEA versus 229 in AMER), while technical roles show a far wider gap, with AMER technical roles receiving more than double the applications per hire seen in EMEA (610 versus 254).

Amanda Johnson, Head of Global Talent Acquisition at DeepL, described how being an AI company has put this rise in inbound volume into sharp focus.

"Our inbound has doubled since I joined in 2024," said Johnson. "I think a lot of it is the AI buzz where candidates are moving from more traditional SaaS companies toward AI companies. But now we're also competing with every other AI company that's opened in London, so it cuts both ways."

Recruiters are getting more done despite the added load

Even as application volume has grown, hires per recruiter in EMEA have climbed to an all-time high, fluctuating between roughly 3.8 and 4.8 hires per quarter over the past three years. The number of candidates interviewed per hire has also climbed steadily, reaching double digits by the end of 2024.

Célia Sauthier, Director of Talent Acquisition at Moss, said her team has felt this pressure directly, with interview volume rising by around 30% without a corresponding increase in hires.

"When you look at the numbers, it's very compelling," said Sauthier. "You're spending a lot of time reviewing applicants when 5-7% progress to the next step. So we've had to become more intentional about auto-rejections."

The candidate experience has stayed remarkably consistent

Despite the added pressure on recruiting teams, the experience for candidates who are ultimately hired has barely changed. EMEA candidates have spent between 2.4 and 2.9 hours interviewing before receiving an offer every year since 2021, and the number of interview events per hired candidate has only ticked up slightly.

EMEA candidates have also consistently had somewhat better odds of securing an interview than their counterparts in the Americas, though that advantage disappears by the offer stage, where conversion rates in both regions have converged to a similar range in recent years.

Hiring timelines have held steady

Time to Hire in EMEA has remained in the 37-43 day range since 2021, tracking closely with the Americas despite the added workload recruiting teams have absorbed at every stage of the funnel. Inbound applications now account for more than half of all hires in the region (54.3%), while reliance on recruiting agencies has fallen by roughly half since 2021.

Sam Wright, Technical Recruiter at Ashby, noted that hiring speed alone doesn't capture the full picture for candidates in Europe, where longer statutory notice periods can extend the time between an accepted offer and a candidate's start date.

"Taken together, the findings reflect a region where recruiting teams have taken on considerably more work across the hiring funnel," said Wright, "without that added weight being passed on to candidates or slowing down how quickly roles get filled."

The full EMEA Recruiter Productivity report is available now at ashbyhq.com/talent-trends-report.

About Ashby: Ashby All-in-One enables ambitious talent teams to run a data-driven talent acquisition process with the latest innovations in AI, automation, and quality of hire measurement at their fingertips. Ashby combines your ATS, CRM & sourcing, scheduling, and analytics into a single, scalable solution with a modern UI and customizations to empower your business, from startup to enterprise.

About Ashby One: Ashby One is a one-day conference designed for Talent Acquisition leaders and RecOps professionals to gain actionable insights and build meaningful connections through keynotes, deep dives, and hands-on workshops. Attendees will have opportunities to engage directly with Ashby's Engineering, Customer Success, and Product teams through Ashby Labs, enjoy curated meals, and connect at an evening House Party.

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