FreedomPay Launches Commerce Intelligence Offering on Snowflake Marketplace

FreedomPay's autonomous commerce platform delivers AI-ready reconciliation and analytics

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - FreedomPay, the world's leading omnichannel payment orchestrator and autonomous commerce platform, today announced the launch of FreedomPay's listing on Snowflake Marketplace. The listing enables FreedomPay merchants to access seamless commerce intelligence data directly through Snowflake Marketplace, expanding how merchants access, reconcile, and analyze their payment data across every channel of business. The new listing on Snowflake Marketplace provides secure, near real-time data availability for deeper analytics and faster action without disrupting existing commerce operations.

FreedomPay merchants generate high-value commerce signals across in-store, online, mobile, kiosk, and emerging touchpoints. In the AI-native era, turning that signal into action requires data that is timely, trusted, and easy to work with across tools and teams. With this Marketplace listing, FreedomPay can deliver payment and transaction intelligence directly into a merchant's data ecosystem, supporting unified reconciliation, improved exception management, and more complete performance views across locations, brands, and channels including closeout, refunds, voids, loyalty, and dispute-related analytics.

Key benefits include:

Near real-time visibility into FreedomPay transaction data to accelerate reconciliation and closeout across all channels.

Simplified data access that minimizes manual exports and batch processing, freeing teams to focus on analysis, not file handling.

Configurable refresh cadence and data delivery options to align with each merchant's reporting, BI, and advanced analytics strategy.

An AI-ready foundation for automation and advanced analytics by making governed transaction data accessible for modeling, forecasting, and intelligent exception handling.

"FreedomPay was built to remove friction from commerce across payments, channels, and the data that powers smarter decisions," said Kevin Carson, SVP, Global Partnerships at FreedomPay. "As merchants embrace AI to move faster and operate with more precision, they need governed, high-fidelity transaction data that's available when and where they work. By extending our platform with Snowflake's Data Cloud, we're accelerating unified reconciliation and enabling a new generation of commerce intelligence - from intelligent exception handling to deeper, self-service analysis across the enterprise."

FreedomPay will continue to invest in data accessibility and advanced analytics that help merchants operate with greater confidence and speed. Together, FreedomPay and Snowflake bring a best-in-class combination for the AI-native era: FreedomPay's autonomous commerce platform and transaction intelligence, augmented by Snowflake's secure, scalable Data Cloud. The result is a modern foundation for commerce intelligence, connecting transaction detail to operational workflows and enabling more proactive, insight-driven experiences for merchants worldwide.

"FreedomPay is creating a more connected way for merchants to work with their payment data," said Rodrigo Rocha, Vice President, Global ISV & Enterprise Technology Partnerships at Snowflake. "Snowflake is pleased to support this initiative with secure, scalable data sharing that helps customers analyze data faster and operate more efficiently."

To learn more, visit FreedomPay's listing on Snowflake Marketplace.

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers' data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce - transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction - whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets - not chase them. www.freedompay.com

Jennifer Tayebi Burson for FreedomPay +1 734 395 0780 jennifer.tayebi@bursonglobal.com