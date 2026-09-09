Julius Meinl 1862 GmbH: Julius Meinl reminds us why Vienna is the coffee capital of the world

Overall Champion and category winners crowned at the International Barista Cup 2026

VIENNA, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen national Barista Champions from around the world came together at Vienna's MuseumsQuartier on 4th September for the Julius Meinl Barista Cup Grand Finale 2026. Competing in three categories, Espresso, Cappuccino and Signature Drink, they showcased their skills before an international judging panel of coffee experts. The title of Overall Champion 2026 went to Elizaveta Rîmscaia from Moldova, with additional winners recognised for the best performance in each of the three categories.

"For me, it was very special to see the 15 national champions from our markets come together here in Vienna. Every day, they work with Julius Meinl coffee and shape the coffee experience for guests in cafés, restaurants and hotels around the world. Seeing the skill, creativity and personality they brought to the Grand Finale made me incredibly proud. It is precisely this combination of expertise, enthusiasm and genuine emotion that makes the Barista Cup so special to me," says?Christina Meinl, VP Group Strategies, Brand & Corporate Communication and 5th generation family member.

15 countries, more than 350 applications

The Grand Finale in Vienna marked the culmination of national competitions across 15 countries, including Austria, Italy, Germany, China, Georgia and Croatia. More than 350 baristas applied to take part in the Barista Cup 2026, with 15 national champions ultimately earning their place at the Grand Finale in Vienna. At the Grand Finale, all 15 baristas competed across three categories: Espresso, Cappuccino and Signature Drink.

The winners of the Barista Cup 2026

An independent international judging panel of coffee experts evaluated the baristas' performances across all three categories:

Espresso: taste, balance and crema

Cappuccino: harmony of espresso and milk, complemented by latte art

Signature Drink: creativity and a balanced overall flavour experience

Stefan Kot from Poland won the Espresso category, while Mario Benetseder from Austria was named the winner of the Cappuccino category and Luka Darispanashvili from Georgia won the Signature Drink category. With the highest overall score across all three categories, Elizaveta Rîmscaia from Moldova was crowned Overall Champion 2026.

"I am incredibly happy. Winning the Grand Finale is a huge achievement for me and a reminder that I am capable of more than I sometimes imagine. Once I stepped onto the stage, all the nerves disappeared - it was just me, the judges and the coffee. I am deeply grateful to my trainer, Provitus Grup and Odelle Patisserie, for guiding me throughout this journey, sharing their knowledge and believing in me every step of the way. Representing Moldova on the global stage and bringing the Overall Champion title home makes this moment even more special", says Elizaveta Rîmscaia after her victory.

A journey to coffee origin in India

All four winners will receive a place on an exclusive coffee origin trip to India. There, they will gain first-hand insights into coffee cultivation, harvesting and processing, while meeting the people and discovering the stories behind the coffee. As part of the experience, they will learn more about the Julius Meinl Generations Programme and meet some of the communities involved. In collaboration with Fairtrade, the programme aims to support selected farmers in building more resilient livelihoods and creating opportunities for the next generation. The journey will give them the opportunity to deepen their knowledge across the coffee value chain and develop an even greater understanding of coffee and its origins.

Public access to the Grand Finale for the first time

For the first time in 2026, the Grand Finale was open to the public. Thousands of visitors attended the event at Vienna's MuseumsQuartier to experience the competition live and learn more about coffee. More than a thousand cups of coffee were served throughout the day. The Barista Cup brought together those who prepare coffee every day and those who enjoy it every day.

ABOUT JULIUS MEINL:

Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Meinl is a preferred coffee supplier for Vienna's leading coffee houses. Today, Julius Meinl coffees and teas create meaningful moments for customers and consumers across the globe, and are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, plus a growing number of retail outlets.

Press Contact

Jaqueline Sieberer

Corporate Communications & Press Spokesperson

Julius Meinl 1862 GmbH

jaqueline.sieberer@meinl.group

www.juliusmeinl.com

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