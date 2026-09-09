Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQX: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces the first drill results received from the summer 2026 drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. Results received from eight holes totalling 1,665 metres drilled on the Ketchan deposit are reported herein (Figure 1). This is Kodiak's first drill program at the Ketchan deposit, and drilling is focused on shallow holes, targeting gaps and potential extensions.

Highlights

Results include the best intersection ever reported at Ketchan , returning high-grade copper accompanied by significant gold in drill hole AG-26-019. Figures 2 & 3

Notable drill results include (Figures 2 & 3, Tables 1 and 2): AG-26-019 intersected 0.56% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au and 2.02 g/t Ag (0.70% CuEq) over 283.5 metres from 37.5 metres to 321 metres , including a higher-grade interval of 0.83% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au and 3.20 g/t Ag (1.02% CuEq) over 108 metres from 85.5 metres to 193.5 metres . AG-26-009 intersected 0.31% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au and 1.38 g/t Ag (0.37% CuEq) over 94.5 metres from 46.5 metres to 141 metres .

These drill results confirm the presence of high-grade mineralization at Ketchan and will improve and expand the deposit . All mineralized intercepts reported herein are anticipated to contribute to resource growth at Ketchan .

Further results from Ketchan are expected within the coming weeks, including holes targeting a potential southern extension of the deposit. Historical drilling intersected mineralization 400 metres south of the deposit, and an untested geophysical anomaly (3D-Induced Polarization chargeability) stretches one kilometer further along trend from the current deposit in an area with coincident anomalous copper-in-soil and surface rock sample results. (Figure 2 & 3)

To date, 9,067 meters in 46 holes have been drilled in 2026 at the Ketchan, West and South deposits. A total of 16,500 metres of drilling is planned, with the goal of expanding multiple deposits, as well as testing several prospective exploration targets that have potential for new discoveries. Drilling is expected to continue into Q4 2026.

All seven deposits in the MPD Mineral Resource Estimate (the "MRE") are open to expansion and results from the 2026 drill program will contribute to an updated MRE, planned in Q1 2027.

"Our first drilling at Ketchan has delivered an excellent start to the 2026 program with a high-grade, near-surface intersection that exceeded our expectations and represents the best hole ever drilled at this deposit," said Claudia Tornquist, President & CEO of Kodiak Copper. "While today's results confirm the presence of high-grade mineralization at Ketchan and fill in gaps in the resource model, drilling beyond the northwestern and southeastern ends of the Ketchan deposit is aimed at expanding the resource footprint. We see considerable opportunity to continue growing and upgrading this important deposit at MPD as we continue to unlock the broader potential of MPD."





Figure 1: MPD Project - Location Map and Mineral Deposits

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Figure 2: Plan map showing Ketchan deposit drilling to date. New 2026 holes at Ketchan reported herein are bold traces with assays. Bar graphs show downhole copper (green) and gold (red) values. Background is the colour-contoured copper-in soil data.

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Figure 3: Ketchan Deposit - Holes AG-26-001 to AG-26-006, AG-26-009 & AG-26-019 Long Section (Looking Northeast)

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Ketchan Deposit Drilling

The Ketchan deposit is located on the MPD Northwest claims and is a near-surface, alkalic porphyry copper-gold system defined by geophysics (aeromagnetics and induced polarization surveys), geology, rock sampling, and drilling. The current drilling, Kodiak's first drill program on Ketchan, is designed to target areas within, and adjacent to, the Mineral Resource Estimate (the "MRE") to grow the block model. As such, any mineralization intersected has the potential to expand the MRE.

Kodiak's initial drill holes at Ketchan (AG-26-001 to AG-26-004) targeted the northwestern node of the deposit with the objective of expanding the MRE. Holes AG-26-005, AG-26-006, AG-26-009 and AG-26-019 were drilled as infill holes within the main body of the Ketchan deposit where tighter drill spacing was required (Figure 2 and 3).

Drill hole AG-26-019 returned the best result drilled at Ketchan to-date. A significant mineralized zone characterized by potassic alteration was intersected between 37.5 metres and 321 metres, with a higher-grade hydrothermal breccia portion present between 85.5 metres and 193.5 metres (Figure 4). This drill hole is centrally located within the MRE and, together with the other mineralized intersections reported in holes AG-26-003, 004, 005 and 006, is expected to extend and upgrade the MRE.





Figure 4 - High-Grade hydrothermal breccia zone from AG-26-019. The sample is from 145.5-147m and returned assay values of 3.14% Cu and 0.5 g/t Au. Darker spots noted in the image are sulphides consisting of bornite, chalcopyrite and pyrite, and the lighter pinkish areas represent potassic alteration in the hydrothermal system.

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Table 1: 2026 Ketchan Deposit Weighted Assay Intervals for holes AG-26-001 to AG-26-006, AG-26-009 & AG-26-019 (see Figures 2 & 3).

Hole From To Int (m)** Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq* AG-26-019 37.5 321 283.5 0.56 0.15 2.02 0.70 includes 85.5 193.5 108 0.83 0.2 3.2 1.02 AG-26-009 46.5 251 204.5 0.20 0.06 0.87 0.25 includes 66.6 133.7 67.1 0.41 0.07 1.77 0.47 AG-26-006 39 117.6 78.6 0.15 0.08 0.84 0.21 AG-26-005 26.4 87 60.6 0.16 0.06 0.73 0.22 AG-26-004 24 32.1 8.1 0.18 0.65 0.6 0.69 AG-26-003 16.5 46.9 30.4 0.46 0.14 0.9 0.58 AG-26-002 No significant assays AG-26-001 No significant assays

*Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, gold, and silver. Metallurgical recovery is assumed as 82% for copper, 60% for gold and 54% for silver as determined by Kodiak metallurgical testing as stated in the Mineral Resource Estimate (see News Release June 25, 2025). Metal prices used in calculations are: US$4.75/lb copper, US3,500/oz gold, and US40/oz silver, using the formula: CuEq = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.7863 + Ag(g/t) x 0.0081

**Intervals are downhole drilled core intervals. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization.

Table 2: 2026 Ketchan Deposit Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Easting

(UTM Z10) Northing

(UTM Z10) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) EOH

(m) Reported AG-26-001 676139 5517404 1329 290. -55 120 2026-09-09 AG-26-002 676140 5517404 1329 350 -50 155 2026-09-09 AG-26-003 676085 5517374 1314 290 -45 205 2026-09-09 AG-26-004 676085 5517374 1314 145 -50 120 2026-09-09 AG-26-005 676050 5517015 1318 360 -50 153 2026-09-09 AG-26-006 676050 5517015 1318 90 -55 252 2026-09-09 AG-26-009 676273 5516895 1369 270 -60 300 2026-09-09 AG-26-019 676410 5516700 1378 240 -82 360 2026-09-09

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and QA/QC Procedures

All core samples are delivered to accredited laboratory Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) Kamloops, BC, for preparation and Fire Assay prior to being shipped to their Ancaster, Ontario Laboratory for Multi-element analysis. The maximum standard sample interval is 1.5 metres for HQ sized core and 3 metres for NQ sized core, with shorter intervals dictated by geological considerations. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion with an AA finish. If samples return gold values over 10ppm, samples are reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples then undergo four acid digestion and ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements. Samples that return copper values above 10,000 ppm are further analysed using a "near-total" digestion, ICP-OES package. Actlabs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. In addition to Actlabs quality assurance-quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Kodiak implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, at a rate of one per ten samples.

Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information in this news release. The company has not independently validated the historical component of the soil results referenced herein, therefore the reader is cautioned about the accuracy of the data.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on advancing the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, an established mining region with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential for future economic development. The initial Mineral Resource Estimate published in 2025 outlines seven substantial deposits and underscores the scale and potential of the project. All known deposits remain open to expansion, and numerous targets across the property have yet to be tested. Kodiak continues to systematically explore MPD's district-scale potential with the goal of delivering new discoveries and building further critical mass toward being the region's next mine. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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