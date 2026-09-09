LAGENIO Launches new flagship AI 4G Kids watch K11 at IFA Berlin 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAGENIO launched its new K11 AI 4G Kids Watch at IFA Berlin, where the product drew visitors to Booth H3.2-123. Attendees learned how the watch helps children stay in contact with their parents without giving them unrestricted access to the internet.

LAGENIO K11: 2ATM Waterproof, AI Learning, 4G calling, GPS - for safer childhood

Built for children ages 5 to 12, K11 is intended as an alternative to a smartphone. It gives children essential communication tools while helping them spend less time online and avoid early dependence on social media, games and open web content. Parents stay connected through voice calls, data calls and HD video calls, while checking their child's real-time location through LAGENIO App.

K11 combines precise GPS positioning. Parents can set Geo-fences, receive arrival and departure alerts, manage approved contacts through a whitelist and use one-tap SOS support. The watch accepts local SIM cards and supports more than 200 major carriers worldwide.

For everyday family use, K11 is built for situations like walking to school, playing outdoors, attending sports activities. Its 2ATM swimming-grade waterproof design allows children to wear it while swimming. The device features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display for kids' eye protection, 16GB of mega storage, and a 5MP camera.

The watch runs on a customized Android system without social media, web browsing, an app store or third-party downloads. Child-focused features include white noise for better sleep, AI learning assistant which helps kids do their homework independently, support object recognition, and question answering, while parental controls keep communication within an approved circle.

K11 is the newest flagship in the LAGENIO lineup and builds on the configuration of the earlier hot selling K9 model. It is also LAGENIO's first 2ATM swimming-grade kids watch. The product will officially launch in early Nov. this year. Alongside K11, LAGENIO currently offers the K3, K9 and K10 models. The products are available at www.lagenio.com.

LAGENIO is a company focusd on safer family technology. The strong interest in IFA gave consumers, buyers and industry professionals from across Europe and beyond more confidence for the brand, and the new launching of K11 marks a step toward making kid's technology not only constant connectivity but more about reliable communication, controlled access and greater peace of mind for parents.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/246e85f7-437a-4c0e-9848-4e565b3b9656

LAGENIO / Kitty Leung / kitty@lagenio.com