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WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 08:04
0,001 Euro
+14,29 % +0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,02113:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 10:40 Uhr
43 Leser
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Metacon AB: Metacon appoints Mattias Brodin as interim CFO

Metacon AB (publ) has appointed Mattias Brodin as interim Chief Financial Officer, CFO. He will assume the role on September 15th, 2026, and will be a member of the company's Group Management.

Mattias Brodin has more than 25 years of experience from senior positions in finance and business development in both listed and privately owned companies. He has been Group CFO of Catella AB (publ) and has had several interim assignments as CFO and senior advisor. Mattias Brodin has broad experience in financial management and reporting, financing, liquidity management, corporate governance and the development and streamlining of finance functions.

Mattias Brodin comes most recently from an interim assignment as Group CFO of Alight AB, a European solar energy company with operations in several markets. Mattias Jansson will remain on for a transitional period to ensure an orderly handover.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mattias Brodin to Metacon. His solid experience from leading finance positions in listed and privately owned companies, combined with his expertise in financial management, financing and change management, will be a valuable addition to Metacon. Mattias will have an important role in the work of further developing the company's finance function and financial processes," says Christer Wikner, President and CEO of Metacon.

For more information, please contact:
Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection. This press release constitutes inside information that

For more information please see:
www.metacon.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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