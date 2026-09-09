Metacon AB: Metacon appoints Mattias Brodin as interim CFO

Metacon AB (publ) has appointed Mattias Brodin as interim Chief Financial Officer, CFO. He will assume the role on September 15th, 2026, and will be a member of the company's Group Management.

Mattias Brodin has more than 25 years of experience from senior positions in finance and business development in both listed and privately owned companies. He has been Group CFO of Catella AB (publ) and has had several interim assignments as CFO and senior advisor. Mattias Brodin has broad experience in financial management and reporting, financing, liquidity management, corporate governance and the development and streamlining of finance functions.

Mattias Brodin comes most recently from an interim assignment as Group CFO of Alight AB, a European solar energy company with operations in several markets. Mattias Jansson will remain on for a transitional period to ensure an orderly handover.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mattias Brodin to Metacon. His solid experience from leading finance positions in listed and privately owned companies, combined with his expertise in financial management, financing and change management, will be a valuable addition to Metacon. Mattias will have an important role in the work of further developing the company's finance function and financial processes," says Christer Wikner, President and CEO of Metacon.

For more information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection. This press release constitutes inside information that