Palliser Capital ("Palliser") today announced that it has increased its stake in WUS Printed Circuit Co., Ltd. (Ticker: 2316 TT) ("WUS Taiwan" or the "Company") to over 5% following several months of constructive engagement with the Company's management team.

As detailed in its presentation titled "Maximising the Value of WUS Taiwan The Most Undervalued AI PCB Player" published on 15 June 2026, Palliser believes that highly actionable value enhancement initiatives would facilitate a material re-rating of the Company's valuation that better reflects its leading AI PCB platform and highly valuable 11.3% stake in WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) (Ticker: 002463 CH) ("WUS Kunshan") a holding alone worth more than three times WUS Taiwan's current market capitalisation.

Management's openness to Palliser's initiatives and broader shareholder perspectives, as well as their commitment to enhancing long-term corporate value, reinforce Palliser's conviction in the positive future outlook and value potential of WUS Taiwan.

Palliser is grateful to WUS Taiwan management for the considered and constructive engagement to date and looks forward to continuing its dialogue with the management on, among other areas:

Strengthening the Company's investor relations and market disclosures;

Optimising the Company's capital structure;

Accelerating the turnaround of the Company's standalone business by leveraging AI PCB opportunities and synergies with WUS Kunshan; and

Ensuring the intrinsic value of the Company's 11.3% (US$3.9 billion) stake in WUS Kunshan is properly accounted for by the market and reflected in the Company's share price.

About Palliser Capital

Palliser is an alternative investment manager that applies a value-oriented, event-driven philosophy to investing across a range of distinct yet complementary strategies on a global basis with a focus on situations where positive change and value enhancement can be achieved through thoughtful, constructive, and long-term engagement with companies and across a range of different stakeholder groups.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908414353/en/

Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Brian Schaffer Kiki Tarkhan Forrest Gitlin

Pro-Palliser@Prosek.com