NourNet Advances Sovereign AI and Digital Infrastructure in the Kingdom at LEAP 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NourNet, a Saudi digital services provider, concluded its participation at LEAP 2026 with a strengthened offering across AI, digital infrastructure and managed services. During the event, the company introduced its new AI Agent Platform, announced the expansion of its main data center and signed strategic agreements with leading global and regional technology companies.

The launch of the platform marks an important step in NourNet's efforts to provide Saudi organizations with a locally operated foundation for adopting AI at scale. Introduced in beta version at LEAP, the AI Agent Platform is designed to help organizations build, deploy and operate intelligent agents across a range of business functions. Combining Agentic AI with Inference-as-a-Service, the platform can automate operational tasks, execute multi-step workflows and interact with enterprise data. Hosted within NourNet's Saudi data centers, it provides access to Arabic-tuned and multilingual models while keeping customer data and AI workloads within the Kingdom.

NourNet also announced the expansion of its main data center, bringing the total capacity to 10 MW and up to 750 racks, giving government entities, regulated industries, enterprises and hyperscalers greater local capacity to host critical data and workloads, including more demanding AI infrastructure.

Alongside these developments, NourNet signed agreements with HPE, Rebellions, Red Bull MOBILE, TLS, Systems Arabia, Scality, Protectt AI and EnableNow, expanding the range of solutions available to customers in Saudi Arabia. The company held strategic executive meetings with Microsoft, Fortinet, Cloudflare, Splunk and Veeam, deepening relationships with global technology leaders.

Eng. Amjad A. Hafez, Chief Executive Officer of NourNet, said: "For more than two decades, NourNet has focused on bringing world-class technology capability within reach of organizations in the Kingdom - locally, securely, and on their terms. The launch of our new AI Agent Platform is a natural next step in that journey: it gives Saudi organizations a sovereign foundation to adopt AI at scale, keeping their data and workloads inside the Kingdom while unlocking the full potential of intelligent agents. The investments and solutions we announced reflect our vision to build a stronger, more integrated technology business that can support the Kingdom's evolving digital needs."

Beyond the announcements, NourNet showcased capabilities across cloud, cybersecurity, data centers, connectivity and enterprise operations, demonstrating how its portfolio can support critical business operations through locally managed digital services.

For more information, visit https://nour.net.sa/about-us/

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