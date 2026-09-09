Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Green Canada Uranium Corp. (TSXV: GCUC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a drill to its 100% owned Marshall property, located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Marshall project is located 30 kilometres on trend to the southwest of Canalaska's West McArthur Pike Zone discovery (Figure 1). Marshall is in the vicinity of several large uranium deposits including Cameco's McArthur River mine and Millennium deposit and Denison's Phoenix ISR and Gryphon underground development project.

Rick Mazur, Executive Chairman, commented, "Green Canada is planning two drill holes to test geophysical targets that show promise for unconformity style uranium similar to those prolific high grade uranium deposits found in the eastern Athabasca. We are in elephant country where many more deposits remain to be found."

Figure 1 The 11,225 hectare Marshall property is well located in the eastern Athabasca Basin where major uranium production and processing occurs from multiple uranium deposits. Green Canada also owns 100% interest in the Cree Lake project and has an exclusive option to earn 51% interest in the North Millennium project, a joint venture between Basin Energy and Canalaska Uranium.

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About Green Canada Uranium Corp.

Green Canada Uranium Corp. is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Marshall Project and the NMX Exclusivity Right to negotiate an earn-in option for up to a 51% interest in the North Millennium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Greg Ferron,

CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities at the Marshall project, and the anticipated or potential results thereof.

Such forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to business, market and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated and within the expected timeframe; that the Company's interpretation of its geophysical data is accurate; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social conditions. Material risk factors include that drilling may be delayed or altered, that drill results may not be consistent with the Company's expectations or the presence of geophysical targets, and that any mineralization encountered may not be economic. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update this forward-looking information except as required under section 5.8 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, or as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

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